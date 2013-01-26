Upstate Networks Offers Conformal Coating for Payment System Products

Upstate Networks Inc, a leading manufacturer of unattended machine payment interface circuit boards, announces the option of conformal coating for all its PCB products.

Conformal coating material is applied to electronic circuitry to act as protection against moisture, dust, chemicals, and temperature extremes that, if uncoated (non-protected), could result in damage or failure of the electronics to function. When electronics must withstand harsh environments and added protection is necessary, Upstate Networks Inc coats assemblies with a layer of transparent conformal coating rather than potting.

Chris Smolen, Upstate Networks co-founder and principle engineer said, "This enhancement allows for a broader range of deployments for the unattended payment system using the products in our catalog of bill, card, and coin solutions. We're seeing customers using our MDB2PC and PC2MDB+ products in a wider temperature and humidity range such as outdoor kiosks."

The MDB2PC™ is a Computer Peripheral for interfacing vending machine protocol used by various devices including: Dollar Bill Validators, Coin Acceptors, Coin Dispensers, Smart Cards, Foreign Currency etc.This describes the Interface Protocol for the MDB2PC™ Hardware circuit. The MDB2PC™ is a microprocessor controlled hardware interface with embedded firmware that converts the MDB protocol to an RS232 protocol.

The PC2MDB allows the PC to act as a slave device for existing vending machine controllers (VMC). It allows the PC to act as a cashless device. The PC2MDB interfaces any MDB vending device to the PC via the serial port. Perfect for PC interfaces to existing vending machines to allow the PC to control the vending machine.

About Upstate Networks

Located in Utica, NY, Upstate Networks, Inc. (UNI) is a computer engineering, design and manufacturing concern and is the world leader in PC-controlled vending.

Founded by President Chris Smolen in 1994, UNI manufactures hardware and software designed to interface vending products to PCs and other general-purpose computers, and has worked with manufacturers to develop novel vending and other self-service pay-per-use equipment.

