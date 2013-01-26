The Futon Shop Announces Their January Mattress Sale: Investing in a New Mattress is Complicated, Throwing Away That Old Mattress is the First Step to a Healthier Life

The Futon Shop's January mattress sale provides solutions to a better night sleep. Finding that right mattress is imperative for a proper night's rest.

The Futon Shop knows that nothing is worse than sleeping on a bad mattress, especially if the average American lives seventy one years and sleeps one third of their lifetime. It is critical to find the right mattress to sleep with comfort and most importantly for one's health. The Futon Shop's January Mattress sale offers a variety for anyone's comfort. Too many times a bad mattress creates back pain, insomnia, poor sleep habits, fatigue, and even allergies and asthma.

According to consumersreports.org, there is no set formula when to get a new mattress, but there are a few signs. Here are a few examples that consumerreport.org says to look for: one may wake regularly tired or achy, tend to sleep better away from home, or the mattress looks or feels saggy or lumpy.

One of the biggest problems with a bad mattress is pain. This is a common problem when it comes to sleeping on a bad mattress. Bad mattresses that are old, saggy, poorly designed, or not the right fit for the consumer's back preference can cause many back, neck, shoulder, spine, and muscle pain. The Futon Shop, a specialized manufacturer in green mattresses since 1976 suggests taking your time and testing out many mattresses before picking the right mattress.

Also, a bad mattress can be the cause of insomnia and poor sleep patterns. According to the National Sleep Foundation, insomnia is the most common sleep complaint among Americans. If the mattress is too soft or too firm, this can create a night of tossing and turning. If the mattress is too springy or the memory foam creates night sweats, the results are lack of sleep and nightly sleep aggravations. The contemporary bed-time story by The Better Sleep Council suggests that two-thirds of Americans lose sleep due to stress or some form of insomnia. The Futon Shop's Essence Collection Latex and Wool futon mattresses ensure comfort and support for a restful night sleep. Wool added to any mattress helps one's body control temperature during sleep. During the winter months wool keeps you warm and during the summer months keeps you cool. Because wool wicks away moisture, you stay comfortable and dry throughout the night. Our American grown wool is not only eco-friendly, but the added spring like effect is added for support and loft to any futon mattress.

Fatigue is a result for the above two problems. If one is up all night tossing and turning from an uncomfortable bed or in pain all night from the firmness or a spring popping out from an old mattress, then fatigue will be just around the corner. Long term fatigue can be detrimental to one's health. Fatigue is often explained as a lack of energy associated with tiredness and can sometimes cause difficulty with normal daily activities, leading to problems with attentiveness and concentration. So it is very important to find that right mattress and replace ones old mattress so fatigue does not take over.

Asthma and Allergies are two very dangerous side effects of an old mattress or a mattress that is not healthy for someone with sensitivities. An old mattress that has absorbed dust mites or can trigger allergic reactions and asthma symptoms from other materials. The Futon Shop makes a variety of hypoallergenic mattresses, with no pesticides in their cotton, as well as offers latex mattresses. The Futon Shop offers a line of mattresses that have Natural Latex in their mattresses and one hundred percent Virgin Wool futon mattresses that are hypo-allergenic, mold and mildew resistant, with no motion transfer and most importantly chemical-free. The Futon Shop also recommends using their organic mattress pads if one suffers from allergies or has an extra sensitivity to irritants. The Futon Shop's Organic mattress pads protect against dust mites, which irritate the lining of the airways of lungs which affects mostly children and consumers with allergic reactions, asthma or skin diseases.

