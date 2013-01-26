Dallas Flooring Warehouse Kicks Off Flooring Dallas Carpet Safari Promo

Dallas Flooring Warehouse announces the start of the “Dallas Carpet Safari” wholesale flooring discount promo in Dallas Texas featuring lifetime stain resistant warranty carpets for only 99 cents per square foot installed

Dallas Flooring Warehouse announces the beginning of the flooring Dallas promo featuring wholesale discount prices on lifetime stain resistant warranty plush and frieze carpeting. This quality carpeting will be offered for 99 cents per square foot including installation beginning Monday January 27, 2013. A Dallas Flooring Warehouse representative referred to the promo as a "Carpet Dallas Safari".

“At Dallas Flooring Warehouse we believe that everyone should have access to wholesale discount prices on flooring in Dallas! We are proud to offer this quality lifetime stain resistant warranty carpeting in both plush and frieze for only 99 cents per square foot installed. Call (682) 300-3836 or visit the warehouse. Remember to tell your salesperson that you want the special Dallas Flooring Warehouse website pricing to get these promotion prices!” says Christopher Oliver, Dallas Flooring Warehouse spokesman.

Customers are reminded to inform their salesperson they want the online specials by saying, "I am here for the Dallas Flooring Warehouse online special pricing".

Dallas Flooring Warehouse is a wholesale direct flooring vendor to homeowners, contractors and builders alike across the Dallas Fort Worth area. Their address is Dallas Flooring Warehouse 8717 Directors Row Dallas, TX 75247. The Dallas wholesale flooring hotline is (682) 300-3836. For more information about Dallas Flooring Warehouse or wholesale flooring in Dallas, TX visit their website at dallasflooringwarehouse.com.

