New Mobile-Ready Dental Marketing Websites From IDA Connect With More New Patients

The new dental marketing websites from Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. automatically connect prospective patients who use mobile devices to find a dentist.

Now that mobile devices have become a common way for people to connect with the internet, dental marketing websites need to be mobile-ready. Because mobile technology is still relatively new, many people are still unclear about some of the behind-the-scenes operations – like the fact that traditional websites don't automatically play nicely with iPhones and tablet devices because of their smaller screens. That's why the New Patient Portals (dental practice websites) from Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. (IDA) include a mobile version of the practice's site that automatically connects with patients using any 4G device. No more lost opportunities – which dentists may not even be aware of -- because of technical difficulties.

Ida's cutting edge technology and its team dedicated team of internet professionals ensure that Portals stay in front of online changes so that busy doctors don't have to hire and manage their own in-house IT staff. Not only does this keep the practice's dental websites visible 24/7 in the search engine results pages (Seeps), it saves dentists saves dentists a considerable high-end staffing expense.

"IDA integrates mobile access into every Portal so that new dental patients who use smart phones, netbooks, and tablet devices can find your practice," said Jim Du Moline, dental marketing expert and founder of Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. "Most of our dental marketing packages let patients set appointments right from their mobile device. We make it as easy as possible for you to connect with your patients – and for those patients to connect with you."

Ida's New Patient Marketing Machine™ packages range from the single-Portal Starter package – which features a mobile landing page with basic information about the dental practice -- to the Pro 3 and Pro 5 packages. These have multiple Portals and feature mobile websites with an interactive location map, and allow online scheduling from the mobile device.

For more information about mobile –ready New Patient Marketing Machine™ packages, visit the website at http://InternetDentalAlliance.com.

About Internet Dental Alliance, Inc.

Internet Dental Alliance is North America's largest provider of websites for dentists and dental directories. It uses a proprietary technology which automates content marketing, sets up Portals within minutes, uses organic geo-targeted local search, and customizes each Portals to fit the dental practice. IDA provides dentists and dental practices with internet dental marketing services such as websites, dental marketing tools and other dental management advice and resources.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdental-marketing/dental-websites/prweb10365686.htm