Custom Made GMC Billet Wheel Spacers Now Available on IloveBodyKits.com

IloveBodyKits today announced new availability of their newest custom made billet wheel spacers for GMC trucks with custom width options. These wheel adapters are offered in different center bore sizes to fit specific GMC truck's year and model.

The IloveBodyKits GMC billet wheel spacers are made from high quality aircraft grade T6 aluminum. Computerized CNC machined with precise fitment and exceptional strength. These wheel spacers are also anodized for corrosion resistance. Each spacer is hub-centric designed to ensure perfect wheel seating and will fit on GMC models with different lug pattern. The width sizes are available in 25mm, 38mm and 50mm.

Wheel spacers are often used when the wheels that don't have the correct offset for a vehicle. A wheel spacer will push the wheel out and correct the offset clearance. The spoke of the wheel might scrape a car's caliper so wheel spacer will push the wheel spoke away to create enough distance from the caliper.

Wheel spacers can also be used to wide the stance of the vehicle in order to improve the balance of the vehicle. This component can increase lateral stability, which in turn provides improved handling and greater safety for daily driven vehicles.

