Advanced Hearing Center, Provider of Hearing Aids in NYC, Announces a New Online Hearing Test

Advanced Hearing Center offers a new online hearing test to give patients a better understanding of their hearing needs.

The premier provider of hearing aids in NYC, Advanced Hearing Center, now offers a complimentary online hearing test. The test is available on the company's website, and will help patients determine if they should come in for an in-office hearing assessment. The staff at Advanced Hearing Center wanted to give their patients an easy way to test and keep their hearing perfect. With the online hearing assessment, patients can get started on meeting their hearing needs. The entire staff at Advanced Hearing Center is looking forward to the impact this online test will have.

Advanced Hearing Center was founded to help members of the community get more from a local hearing care provider. The company continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service. To get the most out of a visit today, start by watching the company's award- winning video on hearing loss and hearing aids, then download the free Guide to Better Hearing, and after that schedule an appointment with the staff at Advanced Hearing Center to discuss how Advanced Hearing Center can help.

Dr. Sapodin and Dr. Hoffmann, Audiologists at Advanced Hearing Center, diagnose and treat hearing loss as well as perform hearing aid evaluations, testing and maintenance and dispense hearing aids, assistive listening devices and custom ear molds. They are Board Certified and licensed audiologists and co-owners of Advanced Hearing Center. They have been serving the hearing impaired in Nassau and Queens for over twenty years. They are recipients of many awards including the Platinum Award for fitting advanced digital technology and a proclamation from Nassau County Executive for their dedication to the hearing impaired.

About Advanced Hearing Center:

Advanced Hearing Center has provided hearing aids in NYC for several years. The Audiologists and Staff at Advanced Hearing Center are proud to provide the very best in comprehensive and professional hearing healthcare services. Long Islanders will experience the best care and customer service at Advanced Hearing Center. The company specializes in hearing assessments, hearing aids, rehabilitation, education, and counseling. The staff will assess the patient's hearing needs and provide them with the most appropriate solution for their hearing loss and lifestyle.

Contact:

Dr. Amy Sapodin

http://audiologistny.com/

Advanced Hearing Center

201 East 65th Street, 1st Floor

New York, NY 10065

(516) 858-4884

Advanced Hearing Center

1163 Willis Avenue

Albertson, NY 11507

(516) 504-3151

Advanced Hearing Center

26910 Grand Central Pkwy, Arcade 5, Building 3

Floral Park, NY 11005

(516) 629-5229

