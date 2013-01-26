The "Top 10 Trending Bigfoot Videos" from FB/FB

FB/FB releases its list of the "Top 10 Trending Bigfoot Videos" on its Youtube channel.

Facebook/FindBigfoot (FB/FB), the social network for Bigfoot research releases its list of the “Top 10 Trending Bigfoot Videos.”

While the team at FB/FB analyzes Bigfoot videos submitted by Facebook Fans and ranks them based on morphology, they also study the page views of their videos. “Fans sometimes have their own favorite Bigfoot videos,” said Jack Barnes, Chief Video Analyst for FB/FB. “We can't ignore those Bigfoot videos that get the most shares and page views.”

The “Top 10 Trending Bigfoot Videos” for January are listed on the Jack Barnes Jeff Andersen Youtube Channel. Here are those videos and their page views over the past 30 days:

1. Bigfoot Camper Video, 115,431 views: http://youtu.be/nZ_lbVCVd48

2. Stacy Brown Bigfoot FLIR, 62,400 views: http://youtu.be/mZDuCrN1mQw

3. The Growl of Bigfoot, 15,477 views

4. White Bigfoot, 15,422 views

5. Excited Family Sees Bigfoot, 14,802 views

6. The Freeman Film of Bigfoot, 14,350 views

7. Twin Hemiplegic Bigfoot Utah, 14,288 views

8. Bigfoot Camper Video Part 2, 12,178 views

9. Bigfoot Marble Mountain, 11,376 views

10. Bigfoot: PG Stabilization, 10,904 views

The Team from FB/FB uses Youtube analytics to measure the trending Bigfoot videos. “What's interesting about the trending videos is some are relatively new, such as the Camper Video recorded in September 2012 and others like Marble Mountain and Twin Hemiplegic have been around for years. This shows the viral aspect of Bigfoot videos and how Fans and researchers are revisiting older videos and comparing them to newer ones,” said Jack Barnes.

About FB/FB

Founded in 2010, Facebook/ FindBigfoot (FB/FB) is the first social network to collect, curate and analyze Bigfoot photos and videos submitted by its Fans. The crowd-sourcing research community has 35,000+ Fans.

