James Schramko Releases SuperFastBusiness Behind The Scenes Video, Showcasing Essential Gadgets for Doing Business on the Road

Moving from point A to B on company time? Web entrepreneur and Internet marketing expert James Schramko shares an easy way to be productive on trips and reveals what he uses for doing business calls and video production. Plus, a savvy travel tip for surviving without the heavy suitcase… or backpack.

Web entrepreneur and Internet marketing expert James Schramko travels frequently for business. On any given month, he may be in Europe or in the US. But Schramko's daily to-do list for his business doesn't grind to a halt simply because he's on another time zone. In an effort to help other business travelers like him, Schramko recently released a SuperFastBusiness behind the scenes video where he reveals the few essential gadgets he uses for doing business on the road.

In the video, Schramko shows viewers his most essential tools for creating no-fuss but high-quality videos on the fly. His equipment includes the Mac Air, iPad Mini, iPhone 5, and the Zoom H4, which is a portable digital recorder. The SuperFastBusiness owner explains that while the iPhone 5 could enable him to record audio for his video, he's unlikely to get the good quality sound he gets from a gadget that is purely designed for recording sound, like the Zoom H4. Schramko also notes his use of the iPad Mini's video as opposed to using the Mac Air video. He finds the resolution of the handy little Apple tablet much better than the light-as-air laptop's image resolution.

Essentially, Schramko hopes to convey to other business travelers like him who need to produce fresh, engaging daily online content that in spite of being on the road, there shouldn't be any sacrifices made when it comes to quality. With the impressive number of gadgets available on the market, including mobile and web apps that make business travels less stressful, Schramko's new video points out that life on the road for the business sector is made even more productive.

“So I'm pretty much set up for my day of making and editing some videos, attending my Skype calls, doing podcasts, and delivering my Mastermind classes,” Schramko remarks.

The SuperFastBusiness owner also reminds travelers to bring along other packing essentials like cables for attaching gadgets to laptops, headphones, Ethernet connector, DVI to VGA adapter (to connect to projectors or external VGA monitors during presentations), and the power adapter.

Schramko underscores the need for the Ethernet connector: “The other thing to remember when you are traveling is that data roaming is very, very expensive. So I suggest you use Wi-Fi. If you are using a Mac Air or something like that, remember to bring your Ethernet connection because not all hotels have Wi-Fi. Some of them still have an Ethernet cable, so you need that adapter.”

In addition to these accessories, Schramko advises web marketers and entrepreneurs who will be speaking in events to have presentations or slide shows on memory sticks. Meanwhile, for business travelers who are not going to be speaking at events but will need to document the seminars or workshops, Schramko recommends the iPad mini for taking down notes. He says that the small version of the popular tablet is very ideal for travelers who don't want to lug a heavy laptop in a big bag.

Schramko says right at the near end of the video, “I could be away from home for a month at a time with just these bits of items… I don't have my DSLR camera. I don't have a flip cam or anything like that. I'm just using the tools that I would use anyway to make phone calls or to work on my business.”

Apart from revealing the essential gadgets he uses when traveling, Schramko included a bonus clip in the behind-the-scenes video. Visitors to the business site can also watch and learn from this week's SuperFastBusiness posts showcasing how Schramko films for an outdoor location. To watch the business travel tips episode in its entirety and to view other web marketing videos, go to SuperFastBusiness.com today.

