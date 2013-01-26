Supreme Skin Announces Recently Adding More Value for Their Anti-Aging Microcurrent Facial Treatments in Aseville, NC

Maintaining its reputation, Supreme Skin at http://www.YourSupremeSkin.com presents non-invasive microcurrent treatment sessions that provide evident results with even more value added now.

Supreme Skin, a face and body sculpting skincare studio, has decided to add even more value to it's anti-aging microcurrent sessions for residents of Asheville, NC and surrounding areas. Fulfilling its promise to satisfy its clientele's demands, the salon employs expert estheticians, uses high quality equipment, and advanced methods to offer effective treatments as an alternatives to riskier procedures. They claim that visible results are seen in even one treatment and continue to refine their service. They have added calming aromatherapy a short relaxation facial massage to finish off the every anti-aging session.

The salon claims to use non-invasive technology and quality products to maintain healthy and glowing skin. With its anti-aging microcurrent sessions, the people of Asheville, NC enjoy affordable skin care treatments getting results that have previously been limited to lavish and costly anti-aging skin care facilities. Carole Gardner, the owner of Supreme Skin, gives a brief idea of microcurrent technology, “Our unique non-invasive microcurrent treatment sessions are an alternatives to expensive and risky procedures. This safe treatment diminishes wrinkles, reduces fine lines, reform facial muscle, lifts the skin and the results are natural. We always like to be sure to get a Wow out of every client, so we'll continue to add value to our treatments"

Further explaining about the results of microcurrent technology a client states:

"Wow! What a fabulous business! The minute you walk in the door, there is a calming atmosphere. The staff are kind and gentle. I have only had 4 treatments and people tell me I look 10+ years younger. Sagging jaw lines and drooping eye lids are gone! All this without surgery or expensive botox! Yeah! This is a MUST for feeling and looking younger"! ~ Debra M - Fletcher, NC

Supreme Skin claims that regular sessions, now with even more value and minimal maintenance of microcurrent therapy result in more youthful and toned skin that lasts. Supreme Skin Delivers Results with its Anti-Aging facial treatments without the risk involved with other skin care procedures. It aims to provide relaxing sessions that can truly refresh your skin.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359341.htm