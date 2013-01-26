Tibet Adventure and Culture Tour in 2013 with

Tibet traveler Devin Moore talks about how to make 2013 a year filled with adventure and insightful Tibet cultural tour experiences with tour agency http://www.tibetctrip.com.

For those looking to take in magnificent scenery while learning about a fascinating culture a long the way, the landscape and Tibet culture tour is a perfect get away. Monasteries with fantastic works of art, holy lakes, mountain vistas, and hot springs await travelers who embark on this adventure. While travelers are free to customize their itinerary, most trips begin in Lhasa, Tibet to include some time for acclimatization and sightseeing.

→ The Tibet tour program is as specified below:

Day 1: Arrive in Lhasa. Guides will meet groups at the airport or train station and transfer them to their hotel in Lhasa. After checking into the hotel, this can be a great time to do some exploring, but be sure not to overdo it. Some travelers can succumb to altitude sickness if care isn't taken while acclimatizing. Be sure to drink lots of water!

Day 2: Travelers start learning about Tibetan culture on the first day of sightseeing! Walk where Dalai Lamas have walked in Potala Palace and take a step back in time at Jokhang Temple which houses the only known image of the Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama. These are among the most important cultural sites in Tibet, so don't hesitate to ask your Tibetan guide lot's of questions!

Day 3: More sightseeing in Lhasa. Today groups visit Drepung Monastery which is hidden in the mountains just outside the city, this used the largest monastery in the world and served as a university for Tibetan Buddhist monks. In the afternoon see the debating monks of Sera Monastery. The group's guide will explain the rules and procedures of the debates and help travelers gain a better understanding of Tibetan Buddhism.

Day 4: Today is a great day for witnessing Tibet's natural beauty. Mountains, grasslands, and the holy Lake Namtso are on order for today. After you have the option of relaxing and reflecting on the day's experiences at Yangpachen hot spring.

Day 5: Lake Yamdrok, the resting place of early Dalai Lamas, and the town of Gyantse are the destinations. In Gyantse, Pelkhor Monastery provides insights into Tibetan Buddhism and Kumbum Pagoda is a multi level work of art. As is tradition, travelers circle around each level of the pagoda clockwise stopping in each numerous rooms that contain magnificent paintings and sculptures of Tibetan Buddhist gods. Most would agree that this is a Tibet travel experience that will not soon be forgotten. After, the group will spend the night in the nearby city of Shigatse.

Day 6: Before leaving Shigatse there is time to explore the sprawling Tashilhunpo Monastery, seat of the Panchen Lama.

Day 7: Leave Lhasa for the airport and fly onward to the group's next destination.

→ This week long excursion is great for those who seek an adventure filled with a variety of experiences. Whether getting to Tibet from Kathmandu or China, a travel agent will be able to help with booking flights or train tickets. This is a trip where travelers can truly take away valuable knowledge about a fascinating culture; don't forget to ask lots of questions!

