New Birkbeck, University of London, scholarships for postgraduate students from India, Thailand and Vietnam

Postgraduate students from India, Thailand and Vietnam are invited to apply for a major new scholarship scheme offered by Birkbeck, University of London

An unlimited number of Merit Scholarships, worth £2,000 each, are available for students accepted onto one-year taught Master's degrees starting this September at Birkbeck.

The new initiative has been launched to encourage more students from Asia and Southeast Asia to benefit from the world-class teaching and research at Birkbeck, which is based in central London. Birkbeck will contribute £2,000 towards the tuition fees for successful applicants.

Birkbeck is ranked in the ‘top one per cent' of universities worldwide, according to the Times Higher Education magazine's 2012-13 World University Rankings. Nearly 5,000 students from more than 100 countries study postgraduate taught courses at Birkbeck in a wide variety of subjects, including the Arts, Business and Economics, Law, the Social Sciences and Science.

Jonah Duffin, Head of Marketing and Recruitment at Birkbeck, said: “We are pleased to launch these new scholarships, and really welcome international students. Birkbeck is increasingly popular with students from overseas for many reasons, including our prestigious University of London qualifications, and location in cosmopolitan London.”

Saloni Krishnan, from India, enjoyed her Master's degree at Birkbeck so much that she decided to continue her studies at the College. Having gained an MSc in Cognitive Neuropsychology and Cognitive Neuroscience, she is now working towards her PhD in Psychology. She said: “Birkbeck is right in the middle of London so you cannot only take advantage of Birkbeck's own academics, who are obviously great, but also academics from all around London. That's really fantastic.”

Students from India, Thailand and Vietnam countries must satisfy the criteria below to apply for the Merit Scholarships:

India: Applicants must be Indian citizens with a Bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university with a final grade of 80 per cent or above.

Thailand: Applicants must be Thai citizens with a Bachelor's degree from a recognised Thai university with a final GPA of 3.3 or higher.

Vietnam: Applicants must be Vietnamese citizens with a Bachelor's degree from a recognised Vietnamese university with a final GPA of 7.5 or higher.

Applicants should secure an unconditional offer to study on a Master's degree from Birkbeck by 30 August 2013. Scholarships may not be held in conjunction with any other Birkbeck-funded/supported scholarship or where the fees are fully-funded by other sources.

Further information:

Visit: Merit Scholarships http://www.bbk.ac.uk/prospective/international/fees-money-and-scholarships/scholarships-and-loans/international-office-merit-scholarships

Indian students: Contact Jonah Duffin, Head of Marketing and Recruitment, j.duffin(at)bbk.ac.uk

Thai and Vietnamese students: Contact David Tupper, International Students Officer, d.tupper(at)bbk.ac.uk

