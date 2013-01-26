Bob Seger Tickets, Tour and Concert Dates Announced at Doremitickets.com

Doremitickets.com announces More Bob Seger Tour Dates with Openning Acts Joe Walsh and Kid Rock.

Bob Seger's Feb. 27 concert at Toledo's Huntington Center, which kicks off his "Rock and Roll Never Forgets 2013" tour, sold out immediately, so there will now be a second Toledo show on March 1. Also announced today, guitarist Joe Walsh will be joining Seger's tour for the shows in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and Denver.

Bob Seger Solo Tour Dates:

February 27, 2013 Huntington Center (Formerly Lucas County Arena), Toledo, OH

March 1, 2013 Huntington Center (Formerly Lucas County Arena), Toledo, OH

March 5, 2013 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

March 7, 2013 Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

March 13, 2013 MTS Centre, Winnipeg, MAN

March 19, 2013 Scotiabank Saddledome (Formerly Pengrowth Saddledome), Calgary, ALB

March 21, 2013 Rexall Place, Edmonton, ALB

March 23, 2013 Credit Union Centre - Saskatchewan Place, Saskatoon, SAS

Bob Seger & Kid Rock Concert Dates:

March 15, 2013 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

March 16, 2013 Fargodome, Fargo, ND

Bob Seger & Joe Walsh Concert Dates:

March 27, 2013 Rogers Arena (formerly General Motors Place), Vancouver, BC

March 29, 2013 Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

March 30, 2013 Rose Garden, Portland, OR

April 2, 2013 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Bob Seger's career is a classic example of the hard work it takes to get to the top. Born in 1945, in Dearborn, Michigan, he started playing music at the age of 15. It wasn't until 1976 when his 'Night Moves' album brought him nationwide success, with songs such as "Rock and Roll Never Forgets" and the title track, "Night Moves". Kid Rock will bring the unique energy to the concert series, which should be remembered for years to come. The Bob Seger tour dates sets with guitar legend Joe Walsh of The Eagles will be one on a lifetime opportunity.

