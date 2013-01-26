Dr. Madan: Offers Expert Opinion on Stable Rate of Obesity in 2012 According to Gallup-Healthways Index & Encourages Health Professional To Help Lower This Rate in 2013

Once one has reached a point of obesity, the efforts involved in getting back to a normal weight double, & surgery becomes the last resort. In an effort to raise awareness to fight obesity, Dr. Madan points out the fact that the obesity rate was stable in 2012 and takes about Lapband as an effective procedure for already obese individuals.

"Although the lapband procedure alone cannot eradicate obesity, it is an option that might be suited to help reduce the amount of weight gained over the course of the disease." Says Dr. Madan. He believes that more doctors and health professionals should get involved in educating Americans on obesity and its dangers, and possible solutions.

Gallup and Healthways started tracking Americans' weight daily in 2008 as part of the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index. In an article release on January 23rd 2013, Gallup announced that the data they collected through 2012 shows little rise in obesity in compare with 2011.

The problem of obesity and the consequences are humungous on the cost of medical care. The disease can be reversed at an early stage with a change in eating habits. A regular exercise regiment should be a part of the early treatment. At a certain threshold, it becomes hard if not impossible to reduce the effects of the disease without a surgical procedure.

The options for surgery do exist and can be of a minimal to an invasive degree based on your level of obesity. The lapband surgery is one of those less invasive options.

Lapband surgeon Dr. Atul Madan indicates that only those with a BMI of at least 40 are good candidates for the surgery. An exception can be made for those with a BMI between 30 and 40 with several obesity symptoms.

The number one goal of the lapband surgery is to reduce the amount of food one can take in a meal. During the surgery, a band is installed to squeeze the stomach into an upper and lower pouch. Although the two sections of the stomach are still linked, the amount of food transmitted from the upper to lower section is limited.

Dr. Madan's patient reviews indicate that those who were submitted to the surgery had a less dramatic weight loss. The surgery is quite routine and less invasive hence the low number of associated risks.

As a renown expert in bariatric surgery, Dr. Atul Madan has given talks all over the United States as well as countries in Europe and Asia. He is the author of several books and a video on the correct way to perform a laparoscopic gastric adjustable banding. During his presentations at the International

Federation of Societies for Obesity and Association of Association of Cancer Education, Dr. Madan received several honors and awards. He now offers a free initial evaluation to help individuals decide whether a surgical procedure a good option for them.

