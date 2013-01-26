The Jennifer Nicole Lee 2013 World Conference Made History With Record Breaking Attendees and New Project Launches

Over 85 empowered women left the JNL World Conference with increased strength, self confidence, and dreams to change the world for the better. For more info, please visit http://www.JNLFusion.com

The JNL World Conference 2013 was jam packed with priceless information that all of these women will be able to take home and use. It was a weekend of learning and making strong friendships that will bond them forever.

There were powerful, valuable messages given by several key note speakers. All of the attendees left the conference as Certified JNL Fusion Master trainers, trained in one of the most effective fitness methods in the world. Not only are they using the JNL Fusion method they were introduced to an up and coming supplement company Body FX. This company will bring supplements to the world that will have life changing benefits to all who use them.

