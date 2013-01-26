19th Annual Wharton Health Care Business Conference to Feature Key Leaders from DaVita Healthcare Partners and Humana

The 2013 Wharton Health Care Business Conference, an MBA student-organized event, will be held on February 14-15 at the Hyatt at The Bellevue in Philadelphia, PA. To register and learn more about the conference, please visit http://www.whcbc.org.

The dynamic two-day event will feature distinguished speakers and panelists from numerous sectors, including healthcare services, IT, public and private payers, finance, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices.

Distinguished speakers from across the healthcare industry include:



Kent Thiry – Co-Chairman and CEO, DaVita Healthcare Partners

Bruce Broussard – President and CEO, Humana

Panel sessions include:



Strategic Impacts of an Aging Population: Featuring panelists from Consonance Capital (Moderator), Amerigroup, Becton Dickinson and Company, Partners HealthCare, and Allergan

Mobile Health: Featuring panelists from Epocrates, Happtique, BluePrint Health, McKinsey & Co, and Aetna

Healthcare Opportunities in Emerging Markets: Featuring panelists from Kindstar Global Diagnostics, Covidien, Medtronic, Bayer Business Consulting, and Wellpoint

Healthcare Policy: Paying Less, Covering More: Featuring panelists from NAI Consulting (Moderator), GE Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McKesson, and Cigna

Modern Epidemics: Obesity and Diabetes: Featuring panelists from Ansley Capital (Moderator), dLife, Merck Diabetes, UnitedHealth Group, and The Wharton School

Personalized Treatments: Featuring panelists from Bain Consulting (Moderator), Takeda, US Oncology, and Accretive Health

About Wharton Health Care Business Conference

Now in its 19th year, the conference has grown to become a leading healthcare forum for industry professionals, policy-makers, academics, and students. The annual two-day event draws approximately 700 attendees from across the nation. Attendees represent a broad range of functions including business development, marketing, strategy, finance, operations and clinical development. To register and learn more about the conference, visit http://www.whcbc.org.

