Event Calendar Santa Fe —Country Western Music Group 'The Bill Hearne Trio' Hits the Stage at Second Street Brewery Feb. 22 – A SantaFe.com Event Calendar Listing

Second Street Brewery, a brew pub in Santa Fe, NM, located at 1814 Second Street, Santa Fe, NM, serves up The Bill Hearne Trio from 6 – 9 p.m., Fri. Feb. 22, 2013.

Santa Fe, NM, brew pub dining and music hotspot Second Street Brewery has been part of the dining and night time entertainment landscape here in the city since the company's opening in 1986. 2012 was a banner year with the company bringing in entertainment for the enjoyment of guests several nights a week. Friday night, Feb. 22, 2013, is all set with The Bill Hearne Trio hitting the stage at the Second Street Brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a featured listing on SantaFe.com, Santa Fe's premier on-line visitor guide.

Honkytonks, roadhouses, empty whiskey glasses, unrequited love are the brick and mortar of country music and there isn't a better mason than Bill Hearne.

Bill Hearne calls it 'The Road:' that metaphorical ribbon of honky-tonks, roadhouses, empty whiskey glasses, prison cells and unrequited love line with signposts and mile markers tattooed with names like Haggard, as in Merle, Williams, as in Hank, Owens, as in Buck and Lovett, as in Lyle.

Being legally blind, Bill has never actually driven The Road himself, but he sings with such authority of the tales he's heard while riding shotgun that you'd never know it.

