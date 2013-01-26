Crystal Travel Center in Thousand Oaks Offers New Specials for Trips to China

Crystal Travel is helping members visit China and other dream locations by offering new specials and making it more affordable.

Crystal Travel Center, located on the border of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, is offering special deals for members wanting to visit China, as well as other dream locations.

Crystal is a private, members only club that offers all travel at cost, whether it's a cruise, hotel, car rental or all inclusive resort. Members must pay a one time membership fee, but the benefits are good for life.

According to Crystal manager, Phil Deems, "China is very popular, especially the riverboat cruises. We're always looking to save money for our members any which way we can."

The best time to visit China is similar to the best times of the year for the United States. Normally, the most comfortable season of the year is early autumn (September to early October). Spring can also be delightful with the average temperatures roughly the same as in autumn (about 50-72F). Summer (from June to the end of August) can be extremely hot with temperatures well above 72 F. Winter can be incredibly cold especially in the north.

Many people plan a trip during high seasons. However it is not always the best choice. During high seasons tickets for trains, planes, as well as accommodations at hotels are hard to obtain, as great numbers of people travel during these times. It is highly recommended to join an organized tour if you must travel during high seasons, as doing so will certainly relieve you from the difficulties of obtaining tickets.

One must be a member of Crystal to book travel at discounted prices.

