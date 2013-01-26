New Valentine's Day Getaways Announced by Dial An Exchange

Timeshare exchange operator reveals exceptional choices to entice that special someone.

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, vacation exchange provider Dial An Exchange (DAE) announces romantic locations for travelers who are looking for a new way to surprise their partner for the occasion.

How about an exotic escape to the Hawaiian island of Oahu and a long weekend of luaus, perfect sunsets and relaxing on Waikiki Beach? Or a fiesta in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. For a cozier getaway, try Big Bear Lake, California and special evenings in front of the fireplace.

For Valentine's Day, run away to:

Oahu, Hawaii:

The world-famous Waikiki Beach beckons you for fun and relaxation in the heart of Honolulu. With Diamond Head crater casting a watchful eye over the area, this Pacific playground has everything from great restaurants, engaging entertainment, excellent shopping and that awesome azure water where you can swim for hours on end. The history of Pearl Harbor and surrounding tropical landscape makes Oahu a perfect destination for everyone.

Recommended resorts – Royal Kuhio, Royal Garden at Waikiki Resort, Royal Aloha Vacation Club at Waikiki

Riviera Maya, Mexico:

This unspoiled region on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula south of Cancun is an eco-tourist's paradise. Snorkel at Xel-Ha, explore the jungle or swim with the dolphins at Xcaret or take in the wonderful Mayan temples at Tulum. The quaint shops and delightful restaurants of Playa del Carmen are definitely worth a wander. As always, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Caribbean make for an unforgettable combination.

Recommended resort - El Dorado Royale (adults-only for guaranteed romance), Grand Sirenis, Palladium Resorts and Sunset Resorts

Big Bear Lake, California:

The magical site of snow brings out the best in couples, whether sliding down a snow-covered hill or hitting the slopes for a day of skiing – only to melt away afterwards in the hot tub and relax in front of the fireplace. The scenic beauty that surrounds the region includes a picturesque forest, peaceful lake and snow-capped mountain vistas. Its scenery is fit for all types of couples and is just a short 2 ½ to 3 hour drive from most major Southern California and Western Nevada locations, including Los Angeles.

Recommended resort - Lagonita Lodge, Northbay at Lake Arrowhead

Such travel options are possible through DAE's online booking service, where exclusive rental offers are available for members as well as timeshare exchanges and a variety of travel options. Membership is free and resort requests can be made without up-front fees – as payment is only required after a booking has been confirmed.

For more information and to book a memorable vacation with Dial An Exchange, please visit http://daelive.com.

