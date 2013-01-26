Part Two of Useful, Lifelong Lessons from a Seasoned Pastor

Pastor Joe Once Again Compiles Deep Spiritual Wisdom for All Christians

Joseph Thomas's newest Xulon book, Lessons That Live II ($14.99, paperback, 9781619960145; $7.49, e-book, 9781619960152) brings readers a second volume of the high impact guidance found in his first book. The author's aims are simple: to promote increased Bible study amongst believers and a more profound, intrinsic understanding of Jesus's character. To accomplish this, he presents three major aspects of who Jesus Christ is. The first is seeing Jesus as the founder and pastor of the very first church. The second is recognizing how Jesus lived out all nine gifts of the Holy Spirit as listed in 1 Corinthians 18. The last is showing how Jesus accomplished the transition from the earthly kingdoms of Israel to the indestructible spiritual kingdom of God that has no cultural barriers and no physical conflict.

Readers will be led into a new level of commitment and understanding in their walk with Jesus Christ. He writes from a rich background of 65 years spent studying the Bible, including earning a master's degree from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He received chaplain training from the U.S. Navy at Mercer University and Princeton Seminary. He also pastored Southern Baptist churches in California for 35 years. The majority of his pastoral experience has been in men's ministry, mentoring his peers, leading intercessory prayers and serving as a visiting pastor at many churches.

This wealth of experience is poured out in this second volume of Lessons That Live, reinforcing that life comes from knowing God in an intimate, permanent relationship – one that is the basis and foundation for everything people do with the days God gives them to be alive. The book will provide readers with tools for spiritual warfare, divine wisdom for personal devotions and teachings that will encourage every believer.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Communications, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 8,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Lessons That Live II through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10323141.htm