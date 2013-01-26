Ellen DeGeneres Gets an Honorific Flyover at Warner Brothers Studios

GoodHollywood.com organized an honorific flyover for Ellen DeGeneres at her Warner Brothers Studios for her birthday and charity efforts. The plane interrupted the television show "Hart of Dixie" during an outdoor scene. Ellen also received flowers from GoodHollywood.com and sponsorship of her adopted cows at Farm Sanctuary. Source: GoodHollywood.com

A plane towing a large banner with the message “Happy Birthday Ellen from GoodHollywood.com” flew over the Warner Brothers Studios, Burbank last Wednesday in honour of the stars' 55th birthday. Selected for the flyover because of her contribution to, and promotion of various charities.

The flyover did not go without a hiccup. Unfortunately, the plane interrupted the television show Hart of Dixie during an outdoor scene. This was frustrating for the actors and crew. “The noise from the plane circling overhead caused a halt in shooting for our show.” Hart of Dixie production advised. “This was unforeseen, and I apologised to Hart of Dixie for the inconvenience caused.” The organizer of the flyover, Joe Faulkner said.

DeGeneres also received flowers, and sponsorship of her and Portia's two adopted cows at Gentle Barn, one of DeGeneres's preferred animal welfare charities. They rescue; rehabilitate and provide a refuge to neglected animals. Rescued by Gentle Barn, and adopted by DeGeneres and her wife Portia, two severely mistreated cows will have a brighter future.

Ellen DeGeneres also supports other animal charities such as Farm Sanctuary, Animal Tracks Inc, PETA, Rocky Ridge Refuge, ASPCA, and Best Friends Animal Society.

DeGeneres also is a generous supporter of Anti-Bullying Organizations such as The Trevor Project, Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Center, and Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network.. She, along with Ben Affleck started a “Small Change Campaign” to help Feeding America. Some other causes Ellen supports are Artists against racism, The Susan G Komen Foundation, The Red Cross and Peace First.

