Big Art And Big Muscles In The Big Apple From Miami to New York - Indiana Contemporary Artists Sizzle

Indiana based artists, Kris and Angela Gebhardt are off on another adventure in the Professional Contemporary Art World…Artexpo New York (neighbor to the Architectural Digest Home Design Show), March 21 through 24, 2013 at Pier 92 in New York City/http://www.artexponewyork.com. For over thirty-five years, Artexpo has been changing the way people buy and sell art. Each year thousands of art industry insiders flock to Artexpo New York in search of the art and artists that will shape trends in galleries worldwide. Hosting more than 15,000 avid art enthusiasts annually, it is the largest international gathering of qualified trade buyers—including gallery owners and managers, art dealers, interior designers, architects, corporate art buyers and art & framing retailers. Participating artists must pass a stringent art jurying process, insuring only the highest quality work.

The Gebhardt's have recently returned from a very successful Art Expo Miami show during the international Art Basil Miami. As the international Art world descended on Miami during this year's Art Basil Miami, Kris and Angela Gebhardt, husband and wife artists were in the center of the action at the Miami Art Expo + Solo show in the trendy and edgy Wynwood Arts District. The energy and excitement surrounding one of the worlds most distinguished Art experiences was perfect for the “ artistic approach” of these 2 contemporary artists. The couples selected art included 16 pieces, paintings, photographs and metal sculptures; each with the artists dark energy, sizzle and healthy sex appeal style.

When entrepreneur Angela Gebhardt sold her successful Indianapolis hair design business and product line, she would have never guessed her next career would become the sparsely clad muse and inspiration for hundreds of art pieces (by husband Kris Gebhardt) that have been showcased internationally and that she would be creating art that would be showcased at such a prestigious event as Art Expo Miami + Solo and now Artexpo New York. Her contemporary work is focused on abstract, sketch and figure paintings that are monumental in scope and scale with an emphasis on bold and surreal messages woven within each piece.

As a published author, fitness expert and fine art photographer, Kris Gebhardt' s corporeal and gritty body photography exudes elements of emotional sex appeal and dark energy. Kris began his artistic journey while touring art galleries in Europe with John Mellencamp in the 90's and since that time (with his muse wife and model) has created hundreds of pieces that have been sold and published around the globe.

The Gebhardt' s are also working with Douglas May, President and CEO of ImaginNOW LLC on “Experiential Art Performances” where visual and performance art intersect. These “living art experiences” will incorporate live performers and the artwork of the Gebhardt' s in a unique and one of a kind show. ImaginNOW LLC is also working on a Multi Media show for Art Expo Miami 2013 that will transform a 400,000 square foot tent into a living art form.

About Kris & Angela Gebhardt

The author of five books, including “OVERHAUL: Reinvent, Remake and Rebuild Yourself” (GCI PRESS ISBN 1-891947-06-0), he has been officially recognized by Senator Richard Lugar, and named one of the “Top 40 Under 40″ business performers for 2003 by IBJ Magazine. He has coached many high-profile clients including rock stars, billionaires, supermodels and Fortune 500 CEOs. He has also trained the cast of the Tony and Emmy Award-winning Broadway show, “Blast!”

Kris Gebhardt and wife, Angela, are the brains and force behind the two award winning world class spas and three fitness facilities at French Lick Resort Casino, a $400 million historic restoration and casino development project. Iphone App co-developer of hit new photography app FotoMuse.

About Douglas May and ImaginNOW LLC

A 30 year veteran of the entertainment industry. Doug has created and produced over 3000 shows, attractions, tours and events for the Walt Disney Company and numerous international corporate brands. Most recently Doug was the Director of Marketing and Entertainment for the Historic French Lick Resort and Casino. ImaginNOW LLC is an Innovation Center creating, developing and producing Experiential Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Attraction, Show, Conferences and Event Experiences.

