Public School System's email sends parents to innovative sex site ISBEL.COM

Surge of traffic at ISBEL.COM following an email by the Chicago Public School System.

Thanks to a simple typo by the Chicago Public Schools System's office, the past 48 hours have seen a significant surge in both unique visits and requests for invites for the extremely innovative new women-only-by-invite website ISBEL.COM.

A letter to parents by the Chicago Public School System meant to include a link to the Illinois State Board of Education, but a typo resulted in the link going directly to a web page of the very new and innovative sex site ISBEL.COM.

Articles by the Chicago Sun Times, CBS, NBC, the Huffington Post, CNET, Gawker and others quickly followed, leading to a surge in traffic at the ISBEL.COM website as well as an onslaught of media coverage for this new intimacy destination for modern women.

The team at ISBEL.COM is thankful for all the media coverage which brought its name to light and invites all women and all interested media to stay tuned for more info as its avant-garde online community grows!

Isbel is a new intimacy destination for modern women. It was born from the realization that while sex and intimacy are vital to long-lasting relationships, women today have few sources they trust to discuss sex and get support...and be inspired to be their best sensual, sexual, beautiful selves! (Hence, the name "isbel", "is beautiful".) Isbel is not a porn site or a sex store - it does not offer porn videos nor include any nudity or erotic imagery. Isbel is an informational, educational, and support site, formed to help women understand and appreciate their sexual and sensual sides through a unique design combination of social community and crowdsourcing of information.

Dominique Gagnon

founder and CEO

Isbel Inc.

January 26th, 2013

