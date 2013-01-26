TopGolf Breaks Ground in The Colony

TopGolf, The Colony city officials took the first-ever golf swings on site at Friday's groundbreaking ceremony

Golf entertainment leader TopGolf officially broke ground on its third Dallas/Ft. Worth location at a special ceremony hosted at the construction site Friday afternoon. Approximately 70 people attended the groundbreaking, including The Colony Mayor Joe McCourry and the city council, The Colony High School football seniors and various local business leaders and residents.

During the event, TopGolf executives and The Colony City Council donned TopGolf-branded hard hats while practicing their golf swings atop green putting mats placed on the dirt at the future 3760 Blair Oaks TopGolf location.

“The Colony is proud that TopGolf has chosen our city for its 10th location worldwide,” said The Colony Director of Economic Development Keri Samford. “This deal represents exciting economic growth for The Colony. Not to mention, TopGolf has shown our city council from day one that it is invested in this community and committed to being a good neighborhood partner.”

The new 65,000-square-foot facility, which will feature 4,000 square feet of event space and 102 hitting bays, is scheduled to open by October. The building is being constructed by ARCO/Murray. TopGolf Chief Development Officer Randy Starr estimates that The Colony facility will serve approximately 350,000 visitors its first year of operation.

“The Colony offers a tremendous opportunity for TopGolf as it is one of the fastest-developing cities in Texas,” said Starr. “We have been able to garner an incredible amount of support from local residents who were already familiar with TopGolf from visiting our Dallas and Allen locations.”

TopGolf relocated its corporate headquarters to Dallas from Chicago in 2012. When The Colony site opens, the company will employ approximately 700 people in DFW.

Residents can track TopGolf's site progress in The Colony at http://www.topgolf.com/thecolony.

About the City of The Colony

While economic growth is a major focus of The Colony, the family-oriented and safe environment remains top priority. Being centrally located in the region, The Colony has much to offer prospective businesses, visitors and residents. The Colony has quality housing, educational opportunities, cultural events, recreation and family friendly activities. Service organizations and volunteer opportunities are available to stay involved in the community. The Colony is proud of the quality of life citizens experience and welcome you to live, work and play in the City of The Colony! For more information, visit http://www.ci.the-colony.tx.us/.

About TopGolf

TopGolf is the emerging global leader in golf entertainment, with eight locations serving more than 1.5 million guests annually. Players hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot's accuracy and distance while also awarding points for hitting targets on the outfield. Each facility offers an upscale, laid-back experience that features climate-controlled hitting bays and an impressive food and beverage menu crafted by a celebrity chef. Mix in dynamic event spaces for groups of all sizes, and TopGolf stands as the premier entertainment complex where the competition of sport meets the neighborhood's favorite hangout. To learn more about TopGolf, visit http://www.topgolf.com.

