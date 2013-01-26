Rugged iPad Mini Case On Sale at Amazon.com

Featuring multi-layer construction, clear protective lens, and a handy grip that also doubles as a kickstand, the new iGear Tough Case is touted to be the world's most rugged case for Apple's iPad Mini. For a limited time, it's available at the company's Amazon.com store for only $34.99.

If you haven't heard already, an iPhone case was able to protect the device from a 32ft drop from a second floor window to a concrete driveway, and the phone escaped unscratched, while recording video the whole time. That's the Tough Case made by iGearUnlimited, and now the company is bringing the same design and protection to the iPad Mini.

The new iPad Mini Tough Case offers multi-layer protection using a combination of (1) an outer soft rubber shell, (2) an inner polycarbonate hard case, and (3) a clear lens which covers the screen. This case is supremely shock absorbent and since all buttons and ports are tightly sealed, the Tough Case provides rain and splash protection, while giving the user full access at the same time. The handy grip offers a convenient way to hold the iPad with one hand, and also functions as kickstand for movie watching.

“iGear's Tough Case is built like a tank and offers hands-down the best iPad protection in the industry.” says Jimmy Sun, president of iGearUnlimited.com. “It's an excellent way to protect your iPad from daily use and abuse.”

The Tough Case is available from iGearUnlimited.com for immediate shipping. Regularly priced at $59.99 and available in black, white, blue, and red, it's available at Amazon.com at a special price of $34.99.

About iGearUnlimited.com

iGearUnlimited.com is powered by Sunrise Digital, an Inc. 5000 company established in 1988 and employs the most advanced equipment and technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, and digital die-cutting, to create best-in-class products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365331.htm