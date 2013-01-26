QNET Participates in Expo Aimed at Strengthening Malaysia-Indonesia Ties

Leading direct selling company QNET will showcase its products at the Malaysia-Indonesia Business Expo 2013, signifying its commitment to strengthen its foothold in Indonesia.

Held from 25 to 27 January at the Plaza Medan Fair, the event aims to forge cooperation and enhance trade relations between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This is an excellent initiative by the Malaysian and Indonesian governments in promoting bilateral trade between the two countries. Indonesia is fast emerging as an important market in the global economy and QNET sees great potential in developing our business here,” says Mr JR Mayer, Managing Director of QNET.

QNET's suite of lifestyle and wellness products are on display at its booth. This includes products popular in Indonesia such as the Bio Disc2, Chi Pendant 2, and Physio Radiance. Other products include selections from QNET's Lifestyle & Collectibles and Nutrition categories.

MIBEX is organised by the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) in cooperation with the Trade; Industry; Cooperatives, Small and Medium Industry Ministries of Indonesia and the Indonesia Franchise Association. It is also part of the International Franchise License and Business Concept Expo and Conference, the largest of its kind in Indonesia.

The event this year is officiated by YB Dato' Tan Lian Hoe, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism of Malaysia. Also in attendance are Rahudman Harahap, Mayor of Medan, and representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Trade.

QNET has participated in MIBEX since its inception in 2011. Over 50 companies are participating this year including local franchises, cooperatives and small medium enterprises.

QNET has had a presence in Indonesia since 1999.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading Direct Selling companies with a dynamic online shopping and business community comprising around seven million customers and independent distributors around the world. The company offers an entrepreneurial network marketing business opportunity and a portfolio of lifestyle products that have been developed to enhance the lives of its customers through innovation, wellness and luxury. Established in Asia in 1998, QNET utilises the direct sales business model on a proprietary eCommerce platform to market and distribute its exclusive products. The company specialises in everyday, consumer brands as well as high-end luxury goods.

QNET is a member of the Direct selling Association in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

