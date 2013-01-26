Sundance Spas Introduces the Affordable Edison™ and Updates Its Popular Capri™ Model

The advanced CLEARRAY® Water Purification System and new BLUEWAVE™ Spa Stereo System option are standout features of these debut spas.

Savvy consumers looking for the best spa for their money have two smart new choices from Sundance Spas, the world's largest manufacturer of acrylic spas. With the introduction of the all-new 680 Series 7' x 7' Edison™ model, Sundance caters to shoppers looking for a spacious spa with luxury features built in, at a friendly price. The 2013 880 Series Capri spa with side-by-side seating is even more comfortable and stylish than before, and now offers a stereo option.

“Our Edison model seats six adults in absolute comfort,” says Tracine Marroquin, Vice President of Product Marketing. “Designed for family time as well as parties, we naturally offered the factory-installed BLUEWAVE Spa Stereo System option on the Edison. Imagine being able to access your smartphone playlists as you relax in your spa." The 2013 Capri also provides the BLUEWAVE Spa Stereo System option and also features performance JBL speakers enhanced by a sub-woofer.

Easy-care features on both the Edison and 2013 Capri spas include the CLEARRAY Water Purification System. It employs UV-C technology to treat 99.9% of waterborne bacteria without adding or creating gas, chemical or other by-products to the water. CLEARRAY reduces the need for added chemicals, cuts maintenance time and helps the spa operate more efficiently for energy savings.

The 880™ Series Capri, with lounge seating and room for 2-3 adults, steps up this year with a contemporary top-rail design; upgraded pillows; Accu-Pressure jets for the feet; lighted air controls; and a streamlined control panel. The Sundance patented Fludix jets are featured in all three seats of this small footprint spa. The 680 Series Edison has multi-color LED lighting at the water level and in the foot well; 10 LED pin lights; 35 stainless steel jets; four pillows and three cup holders. Six seats in the Edison delivers distinctive massage types, while the cool-down seat eases the transition to and from the warm water.

“People want to own a Sundance spa because they know they'll be making an improvement in their well being through the relaxation, stress reduction, and pain relief benefits of our hydrotherapy,” says Marroquin. "These amazing new products capture the best of that experience."

