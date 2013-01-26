ASIS International Welcomes Michael Bouchard, CPP, to the Commission on Standards and Guidelines

ASIS International, the preeminent organization for security management professionals worldwide, is pleased to announce that Michael Bouchard, CPP, President of Security Dynamics Group LLC has been named to the 2013 ASIS Commission on Standards and Guidelines.

ASIS International, the preeminent organization for security management professionals worldwide, is pleased to announce that Michael Bouchard, CPP, President of Security Dynamics Group LLC has been named to the 2013 ASIS Commission on Standards and Guidelines. The Commission advances the practice of security management through the development of standards and guidelines within a voluntary, nonproprietary and consensus-based process, utilizing the knowledge, experience and expertise of ASIS membership, security professionals and the global security industry.

“I am pleased to welcome Mike to the Standards and Guidelines Commission, “says Mark Geraci, CPP, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Purdue Pharma LP and Chairman, ASIS Commission on Standards and Guidelines. “His wealth of knowledge and experience in both public and private-sector security make him an outstanding addition to the Commission.”

Bouchard is the Chief Security Officer (contract position) for Sterling Global Operations, Inc., with oversight over their domestic and international security programs. He also serves other clients on a variety of security related issues. Bouchard has 25+ years of senior law enforcement experience including serving as the assistant field director for Operations at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. His involvement with ASIS includes service as an ASIS Council Vice President, vice chairman of the ASIS Global Terrorism Council, member of the ASIS/ANSI Management System for Private Security Company Operations (PSC.1) technical committee, and current member of the ASIS/ANSI CSO Organizational Revision (201X) committee. Bouchard holds a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire and Arson Investigation from the University of New Haven.

The ASIS 2013 Standards and Guidelines Commission



Commission Chairman, F. Mark Geraci, CPP, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Purdue Pharma, L.P.

Commission Vice Chairman, Michael Knoke, CPP, Director of Corporate Security, Express Scripts, Inc.

Charles A. Baley, Head of Group Security America, Farmers Insurance Group, Inc.

Michael Bouchard, CPP, President, Security Dynamics Group, LLC

Jason L. Brown, National Security Director, Thales Australia

John C. Cholewa III, CPP, President, Mentor Associates, LLC

Cynthia P. Conlon, CPP, President, Conlon Consulting Corp.

William J. Daly, Senior Vice President and Practice Leader, Control Risks Security Consulting

Eugene F. Ferraro, CPP, PCI, CFE, CEO, Business Controls, Inc.

Bernard D. Greenawalt, CPP, Vice President, Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Robert W. Jones, Operations Director, Socrates Ltd.

Dr. Marc H. Siegel, Commissioner, ASIS Global Standards Initiative

Roger D. Warwick, CPP, Managing Director, Pyramid International

ASIS International is the leading organization for security professionals, with 38,000 members worldwide. Founded in 1955, ASIS is dedicated to increasing the effectiveness and productivity of security professionals by developing educational programs and materials that address broad security interests, such as the ASIS Annual Seminar and Exhibits, as well as specific security topics. ASIS also advocates the role and value of the security management profession to business, the media, government entities and the public. By providing members and the security community with access to a full range of programs and services, and by publishing the industry's No. 1 magazine—Security Management—ASIS leads the way for advanced and improved security performance.

The work of preparing ASIS Standards and Guidelines is carried out through the ASIS International Standards and Guidelines Commission and its committees. ASIS International is an ANSI accredited Standards Development Organization and actively participates in the International Organization for Standardization, developing standards and guidelines within a voluntary, nonproprietary and consensus-based process, utilizing the knowledge, experience and expertise of ASIS membership, security professionals and the global security industry. View a complete list of all ASIS Standards and Guidelines currently under development.

