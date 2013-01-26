Dr. Buonassisi Discusses the Keys to Success with Hump Reduction Rhinoplasty Surgery

Facial plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist Dr. Thomas Buonassisi has released some important information about successful hump reduction. Dr. Buonassisi, who heads up 8 West Cosmetic Surgery, says that reduction of a dorsal hump is one of the most common requests he receives from his Vancouver rhinoplasty patients.

Facial plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist Dr. Thomas Buonassisi has released some important information about successful hump reduction in Vancouver. Dr. Buonassisi, who heads up 8 West Cosmetic Surgery, says that reduction of a dorsal hump is one of the most common requests he receives from his Vancouver rhinoplasty patients. What are the keys to a success? It starts with a thorough consultation with a rhinoplasty expert who can manage the patient's expectations appropriately and make some sounds decisions about the best changes to make to the nose.

Nasal Examination

A visual nasal examination is critical for evaluating the relevant anatomy and discovering potential breathing problems. Evaluation of the nasal septum and upper lateral cartilages allows for planning of hump reduction techniques. For example, narrow angles between the upper lateral cartilages and nasal septum (the internal valve area) may predispose to the patient to post operative breathing problems and may require special techniques to help prevent those problems from occurring. Also, it is very important in general to have a thorough intranasal exam to rule out the possibility of any medical conditions that might otherwise go undiagnosed.

Rhinoplasty Assessment

A thorough rhinoplasty assessment includes a review of the patient's nose and facial features. Rhinoplasty experts will suggest changes that are in keeping with the patient's gender and ethnicity. For example, male patients look better with a more conservative degree of hump reduction. The ideal degree of hump reduction depends on a number of factors including the patient's tip features and glabellar projection. Computer imaging is an invaluable tool for communicating what is possible and ideal.

Natural Nose Jobs Involve Several Subtle Changes

Keep in mind that the most natural looking rhinoplasties usually involve a series of small changes to the bridge and tip of the nose. It is a poor strategy to insist that a surgeon make changes only to the bridge if changes to the tip would improve the cosmetic result. On the other hand, inexperienced surgeons may fail to identify the need for tip support or tip rotation, which may result in a polly beak deformity - a classic and recognizable complication in which the end of the patient's nose has a birdlike rounded droop to it. Choose a specialist, listen to what the surgeon suggests and try to have a open mind as you consider their recommendations. They may be different to what the patient is expecting, and yield far better cosmetic outcomes.

Patient Objectives

An open discussion about the kinds of changes the patient is looking for is essential. Patients should try to communicate the degree of change that they seek with their surgeon. Be honest about expectations so that the surgeon can explain what is realistic. Patients whose expectations are properly managed during the pre-operative consultation have higher satisfaction rates.

Computer Imaging

Computer imaging is an essential tool for communication what is possible with rhinoplasty. With this tool, the surgeon can show the degree of change that is expected and have a concrete discussion about what looks best. Why leave this part to the imagination? This is no time for guessing.

Discussion of Risks

There are two categories of risk when it comes to rhinoplasty surgery: 1) medical risk and 2) cosmetic risk. The chances of having a serious medical complication from rhinoplasty is extremely low - and surgeon should discuss the possibilities of bleeding and infection. On the other hand, the chances of having a cosmetic complication from rhinoplasty is relatively high - roughly 10% for most experienced rhinoplasty surgeons. The surgeon should discuss the possible cosmetic complications of hump reduction, including the chance that the patient will develop a callous post surgery that gives the appearance that the hump is returning. This complication is relatively uncommon, but patients should be aware of it before making the decision to have surgery. Calluses can usually be improved with minor revision surgery.

Limitations

Every nose and face is different and each patient will have limitations of rhinoplasty that their surgeon should identify for them. For example, the bridge can only be reduced so much. The surgeon should identify if there are any reasons that the degree of reduction desired is not possible. Thick skin can mask the degree of refinement to the nose post surgery - if the patient has thick skin, the surgeon should discuss the limitations of surgery during his consultation.

“In our experience, well-informed patients are happy patients. Though hump-reduction surgery has very high rates of satisfaction, having a thorough consultation with a specialist beforehand is key.” said Dr. Thomas Buonassisi.

