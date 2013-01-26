New Xulon Book Presents Crossroads of Christianity, Psychology

Long-time pastor, Dr. Oladele, shows readers where faith and science meet

Dr. Oladele's new book, War Against Silent Killer ($14.99, paperback, 9781625090317; $7.49, e-book, 9781625090324) presents what the author calls the “chemistry of prayers”. He asserts that instead of resorting to medications, the supernatural power of prayer combined with theological psychology can bring individuals back to being in good holistic health. However, this is not a simple idea that takes place on its own. Dr. Oladele shows his readers that they need to be purposeful and strategic with their prayers, since they are the tool to fight the spiritual warfare in which their enemy, Satan, tries to bring them down and take them out.

“The idea in this book is a new concept created through divine revelation,” states the author. Through the process of publishing this book, Dr. Oladele says he is doing his part to “connect the world with the Almighty God through the chemistry of prayers. God does nothing without prayer, therefore if you pray, ninety percent of your problem is solved.” This book is a catalyst that facilitates the power of prayer being unveiled. “Readers will have a good foundation of consolidated knowledge needed to operate above and beyond the realm of medications.”

Dr. F.K. Oladele is an alumnus of Lagos State University, Hawaii University and National Open University of Nigeria as well as a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors. He has more than a decade of combined research, teaching and counseling experience. He also has published many other books and articles on his findings and full time work. He previously served as Public Relations Secretary to the Counseling Association of Nigeria and has served for ten years in the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries through leading conflict resolution and theological Bible study.

