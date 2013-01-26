The Branding Muse and My Creative Connection Collaborate on "The Power of You" Webinar

The Power of You webinar, presented by The Branding Muse and MYCC, will address the pressing questions that young professionals are asking about personal branding and competitive advantages in the job market. This webinar is also for entrepreneurs who are looking to clearly communicate about their business.

Young professionals today face a new set of challenges. With the rise of social media and citizen journalism, it becomes increasingly important to establish a unique personal brand. Emmelie de la Cruz and Melissa Kimble, two young women who have conquered this challenge, will come together to share their wisdom in “The Power of You” Webinar on Monday, January 28th at 7:30 p.m.

The webinar will address the pressing questions that young professionals are asking. What defines a personal brand and why is it important? Is there only a specific audience that should pay attention to their personal brand? Is there a difference between a personal brand and a professional brand? When cultivating a brand, how can young professionals be sure to stay consistent? How can they ensure that their branding efforts have an impact? What are some things one can do on a daily basis to improve their brand?

“'The Power of You' will allow people to use their best assets to make their brand stand out. You are the best representation of your brand,” said Melissa Kimble, Founder of My Creative Connection. When asked about her choice to collaborate with Emmelie de la Cruz, Founder of The Branding Muse, Kimble stated, “I am excited to see what the MYCC audience will learn from Emmelie De La Cruz. My Creative Connection is about encouraging, empowering, and educating. From the moment we featured Emmelie on our site, we knew her insight, energy, and knowledge would make her an amazing expert for our first webinar and a great way to start our year."

Follow this link to RSVP: http://www.anymeeting.com/PIID=E952DE8385463D

About The Branding Muse

The Branding Muse works to assist college students and young professionals with the development of their personal brands. By creating resources to simplify personal branding, The Branding Muse empowers its community to take control of their online and offline presence. For more information on the Branding Muse, visit thebrandingmuse.com

About My Creative Connection

My Creative Connection was created to unite women of color professionally and creatively. My Creative Connection was designed to share stories and experiences that will motivate others while they are on their journey to grow-professionally, artistically, mentally, and spiritually.

For more information on this event, please contact emmelie (at) thebrandingmuse (dot) com or mycc (at) the3178agency (dot) com

