Mis-Sold PPI Claims On Track For Record High In 2013 As Banks Pressure For Deadline Reports PPI.com

The backlash against banks for mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) has long since surpassed a scandal. On January 10th, The Guardian reported, in an article titled "PPI payouts expected to rocket in 2013", that PPI claims could reach a record 245,000 a year in 2013. Eight days later, they reported that major banks were in talks with the FSA to set a 2014 deadline on PPI claims. PPI.com, a no-win no-fee claims service, is urging claimants to file now or be lost in the rush.

“The banks are doing everything they can to stop these claims being made,” A spokesperson for PPI.com explained, “because unless something changes, they don't have a leg to stand on. The only way to ensure people get their money back is to claim sooner rather than later.”

The company have already had to take on more staff to deal with the rise in claims throughout 2012, and they look set to do so again for 2013. Current statistics show that as little as one in five eligible claimants are yet to recoup their losses, meaning PPI.com still has the vast majority of their clients ahead of them.

Their spokesman explained the atmosphere of panic is already stirring, “We're bracing ourselves for the tsunami of claims that will be generated if the deadline goes ahead. The FSA claims to have consumers' best interests in mind, but the only way consumers can now serve their best interests is by getting their claims in quickly. We offer a no-win, no-fee service at a reasonable percentage, so there's no downside. By failing to act, millions could lose out.”

