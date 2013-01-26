Fosamax Lawsuits: Next Status Conference Scheduled in New Jersey Fosamax Litigation, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is currently evaluating Fosamax lawsuits on behalf of individuals who suffered atypical femur fractures allegedly due to their use of the drug.

Fosamax lawsuits continue to move forward in the consolidated litigation underway in New Jersey Superior Court, Atlantic County, Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports. According to court records, the next status conference in the New Jersey litigation has been scheduled for February 21, 2013. The conference will begin at 10:00 a.m., according to the court's calendar. (In re: Fosamax Litigation, No. 282, N.J. Super. Ct)

All of the Fosamax lawsuits pending in New Jersey allege the drug caused plaintiffs to suffer serious side effects, including atypical femur fractures. In addition to the consolidated Fosamax litigation now underway in New Jersey Superior Court, additional Fosamax femur fracture lawsuits are pending in a multidistrict litigation established in U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey (In re: Fosamax (Alendronate Sodium) Products Liability Litigation (No. II) - MDL No. 2243). According to court records, the first femur fracture trials in both the state and federal Fosamax litigations are expected to begin later this year.

“We continue to hear from individuals who suffered debilitating femur fractures potentially associated with long-term use of Fosamax. We look forward to progress in both the state and federal litigations over the next year,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The firm is currently offering free legal evaluations to alleged victims of Fosamax femur fractures.

Fosamax Femur Fractures

Fosamax is an oral bisphosphonate used to treat bone weakening diseases, including osteoporosis. In October 2010, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) added new information to the Fosamax label after studies indicated that people taking bisphosphonates for osteoporosis are at risk of suffering atypical femur fractures.* An FDA-commissioned analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine last May found that there was little benefit in taking bisphosphonates for longer than five years due to their association with serious side effects, including atypical femur fractures.**

Fosamax users who suffered femur fractures possibly associated with this medication could be entitled to compensation for their medical bills, lost wages and pain and suffering. A wealth of information regarding Fosamax lawsuits is available by visiting Bernstein Liebhard LLP's website, http://www.consumerinjurylawyers.com/. To arrange for a free case review, please contact Bernstein Liebhard LLP at (877) 779-1414.

*fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm229171.htm

**nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp1202619

About Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is a New York-based law firm exclusively representing injured persons in complex individual and class action lawsuits nationwide since 1993, including those who have been harmed by dangerous drugs, defective medical devices and consumer products. The firm has been named by The National Law Journal to the “Plaintiffs' Hot List,” recognizing the top plaintiffs' firms in the country, for the past 10 consecutive years.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

10 East 40th Street

New York, New York 10016

(877) 779-1414

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2013 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Amy L. Abate. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

###

Contact Information:

Felecia L. Stern, Esq.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

info(at)consumerinjurylawyers(dot)com

http://www.consumerinjurylawyers.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebFosamax-Lawsuits/Fosamax-Femur-Fracture/prweb10363308.htm