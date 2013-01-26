REVtv.com Celebrates 90 Days Network Reaching Thousands of Teen Viewers with Missions Emphasis & Global Evangelism Focus - Streaming 24/7 for Christians & Seekers Globally

The Founders & Content Programmers at http://REVtv.com believe the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is timeless. REVtv.com is just 90 day old and is taking the timeless gospel of Christ to the world steaming live 24/7 Online and has viewers from nearly 100 Nations with sitcoms, game shows, reality shows and global adventures.

REVtv.com takes viewers on a global journey with everyday life appealing to teens and Gen-Y's

Content creators for REVtv.com say it is just the beginning. This new 24/7 Online Streaming Network launched just 90 days ago and is reaching thousands on multiple continents. Streaming content globally on smart phones, computers and mobile devices with thousands of Online media pickups and thousands of more views.

REVtv.com is looking for partners. They need: programmers, donors and advertisers. Not only is REVtv.com reaching Gen Y, they are positively impacting future generations. Partnering with REVtv.com as a programmer, advertiser or donor, makes sense on so many levels.

Revolution Television Network launches a 24/7 live streaming network. REVtv.com is a 24/7/365 live streaming network that broadcasts in HD over the Internet. REVtv.com can be viewed on your MAC/PC, smart phone or other mobile device, tablet, or IPTV.

About Revtv.com

REVtv is a national youth & young adult media ministry. The purpose of REVtv is to, “Turn the hearts of a generation to Jesus through media.” REVtv is… Christian-Media-Entertainment-Ministry. REVtv consists of youth/young adult and contemporary ministries, live services, talk shows, reality shows, game shows, sports shows, sitcoms, comedies, historical shows, documentaries, music entertainment shows, made for TV dramas, movies and much more. It's anything and everything Christ-centered and media based.

An edgy, out-of-the-box media powerhouse, REVtv.com is unlike anything Christian media has ever seen! With shows like “Non-Profit”, an “Office-Like” sitcom that follows the irreverent, dysfunctional staff of a local church, “Born This Way” that chronicles the stories of teens and young adults who have come out of a lifestyle of homosexuality, and “Global Adventures” a documentary-style program that follows the highs and lows of ministry in some of the most exotic and remote locations on the Planet.

REVtv.com is a nonprofit, financially supported ministry made possible through donations, gifts, partners and advertisers who believe in the positive programming being streamed to the world.

For additional information about REVtv.com please call (480) 382-REV9

or email us at info(at)revtv(dot)com

Revolution Television Network / REVtv.com

