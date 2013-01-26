International PenCraft Books to Assist Writers Become Published

Today, PenCraft Books, LLC announced the launch of the PenCraft writer assistance program to support writers who wish to become published authors.

Today, PenCraft Books, LLC announced the launch of the PenCraft writer assistance program to support writers who wish to become published authors. Also included in the announcement is the appointment of three officers of the company who will guide the writer support program. Barbara Cormack (France), PaTrisha-Anne Todd (UK), and Robert Bonhag (US) will take on these responsibilities.

“Today more than ever, people need a vehicle to share their message with the world,” said Barbara Cormack, Editor-in-Chief, PenCraft Books, “and the world is hungry for information and insights.”

PenCraft Books also pays royalties to the authors and helps market the books in three formats: soft cover printed format, ebook, and Kindle. Barbara Cormack, with her team, will provide one-on-one counseling and assistance to the authors as well as editing assistance.

Our vision is to make it easier and more affordable for authors to be published. Our first book is already available in Kindle format: Instant Serenity for Life and Work by Florence Parot. PenCraft Books is currently accepting writers to submit chapters to our next co-authored books:

1. Overcoming Obstacles --Your Survival Guide for Overcoming Obstacles.

2. Developing Inner Strength --Building Healthy Relationships and Self-Confidence.

3. Life's Most Important Answers -- Help readers through each stage of their lives.

Also announced today is the appointment of PaTrisha-Anne Todd, as Educational Director. In this role, PaTrisha-Anne Todd will plan and conduct webinars for authors as well as provide the materials that assist authors in planning and completing their chapters and books. “This is a perfect role for me as I am not only an author myself, but I have wanted to help others become authors,” said PaTrisha-Anne Todd.

PenCraft Books is an international book publisher, publishing in various formats including printed, ebook, and Kindle formats. PenCraft offers a unique educational and support service to its writers. PenCraft markets and sells books as well as assist our authors in marketing, sharing a portion of sales with the authors for life.

