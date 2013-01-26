Profitizement.com is Selling Clients

Business slow? Buy Clients. A new service Profitizement.com is offering starting 2/15/13

Profitizement.com: Selling Full Paying Clients, Industry Dominance, And Media Exposure.

Starting 2/15/13 Profitizement.com opens its doors to attorneys. Not a traditional advertising agency in selling exposure, PPC's, and advertisements (print, radio and TV). Profitizement is selling actual clients to criminal attorneys!

A company that has a "No loss guarantee." Signing a contract with Profitizement.com means no loss on advertising. For every dollar spent each campaign Profitizement.com guarantees two dollars back in the form of a 10% perpetuity per month or the clientele agreed upon, which ever is greater.

Giving law firms a unique and powerful identity. Including PR for each attorney in their community by attaching social media success stories to that attorney affecting real people in a real way with long lasting effects.

Non-profit organizations as well as a trade school for ex-cons are an excellent source of not only success stories, and reputation building for their firm, but also a great resource for referrals. People know that the attorney really cares, and are not in the business just to collect a paycheck but to help real people, in a real way.

Offering a unique blend of community outreach, marketing, and sucess stories, Profitizement.com turns struggling attorney's into large scale successful law firms. From website design and online campaigns to print materials, connecting an attorney's name to the most effective non-profit and community programs, going far beyond reaching the target audience, Profitizement.com creates it.

