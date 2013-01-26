A powerful new partnership in music discovery launching at midem 2013

Counterpoint Systems (“Counterpoint”), the world leader in copyright licensing and royalties software solutions for the music, media & entertainment, and brand licensing industries, announced today, a partnership with music discovery pioneers, Moodagent.

Counterpoint Systems (“Counterpoint”), the world leader in copyright licensing and royalties software solutions for the music, media & entertainment, and brand licensing industries, announced today, a partnership with music discovery pioneers, Moodagent.

The relationship will allow music companies to tag their recordings with the necessary metadata in order to exploit them digitally using Counterpoint products; specifically Music Source Online. This exciting new partnership aims to bring a whole new level of music discovery to the forefront of the B2B market within the industry – leveraging technology ordinarily expected to be placed in the hands of consumers.

Moodagent has been at the forefront of music discovery and recommendation services on the consumer market for years, serving more than 10 million customers globally through mobile apps, music streaming services (including Spotify) and providing highly specialized audio solutions for OEMs. The pioneering approach to music recommendation is born out of the marriage of state of the art digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and human musicology.

Now is the time for professionals to harness the power of Moodagent as the technology becomes an integrated part of the industry leading products from Counterpoint.

“Our Music Source Online solution is the market leader in B2B music promotion and exploitation. The biggest challenge our customers face is filling their systems with the appropriate and accurate data required to promote their music and this can be time consuming. Moodagent makes this an automated and seamless process, leaving our clients the time and resources to do what they do best – generating sync and licensing opportunities” says Amos Biegun, CEO of Counterpoint Systems.

Peter Berg Steffensen, CEO at Moodagent adds: “Moodagent defined emotional music discovery in the consumer space, so we are naturally very excited to offer a Moodagent specifically for the professional music market, and proud to do so with the leader in the business. Counterpoint's excellence is unrivaled and the integration of Moodagent to provide emotional and sounds-like discovery on top of automatic listening samples and meta-data enrichment is further proof of Counterpoint's strong commitment to their clients in sync and licensing”.

Both companies have been frequent guests at Midem through the years, so it only seemed natural to make the announcement at the annual industry forum in Cannes.

"Midem always provides the perfect stage for us to showcase our constantly evolving portfolio of products” says Biegun. “The rapid change in the industry since we started exhibiting at Midem in 1998 has demanded year-on-year innovation from Counterpoint. We're extremely thrilled to announce this partnership with Moodagent and we're looking forward to an exciting 2013 with them on board".

The Moodagent solution and the Counterpoint team will be available for hands on demonstrations of Music Source online and Moodagent at Midem 2013. Counterpoint Systems can be found on stand R07.01.

Notes to Editors:

About Counterpoint Systems:

Founded in 1987, Counterpoint Systems is the world leader in software solutions for rights management, royalty accounting and product licensing. The company's specialized software products employ the most sophisticated and up-to-date technologies and its dedication to research and development ensures that Counterpoint keeps pace with changes in legislation and industry practices. Counterpoint Systems' extensive client list includes BMG Rights Management, Concord Records, eMusic, Big Loud Bucks, Rounder Records, and The Orchard.

Counterpoint Systems is headquartered in London and has offices in Los Angeles and New York. For more information, visit http://www.counterp.com

About MoodAgent:

Moodagent delivers powerful solutions for leading synch and licensing partners, mobile device manufacturers, mobile operators, online music businesses and streaming music services.

Moodagent provides applications direct to consumers and tools for precise audio analysis on a B2B basis. We help our partners harness our unique profiling capabilities and share this resource with everyone with the need for accurate audio recommendation and exploration technology.

We believe curiosity, better navigation and discovery are the means to creating new music services, attracting and retaining users, and increasing revenue.

Moodagent is a registered trademark of Syntonetic Media Solutions, located in Copenhagen, Denmark, and can be found online at http://www.moodagent.com

Key partners: Spotify, Nokia, Score Revolution, Acer, Intel, AOL

