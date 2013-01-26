REMI Announces Bay Area as "Toby's Choice" Market of the Week

The Real Estate Marketing Insider named its weekly “Toby's Choice” market for mid-range home sales as the San Francisco Bay Area, based on recent sales and price numbers.

The Real Estate Marketing Insider announced this week's recipient of the “Toby's Choice” award for the best market for middle-income homes and properties. Following news from SFGate of a surge in home sales and a price spike in late 2012, the winner of this week's award was the San Francisco Bay Area.

Over the course of 2012, the Bay Area saw its home sales accelerate steadily with prices keeping pace. By the end of 2012, according to research firm DataQuick, the market looked completely different from one year earlier. The price median among the nine counties of the Bay Area ended the year at $442,750. That marks a 32 percent increase from 2011, a record-setting spike. The total sales of homes and condos touched 7,800 in December, a 4.5 percent year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, home sales that resulted from foreclosures and short sales decreased from over 50 percent, to about a third.

These new numbers are great news for home sellers in the Bay Area. The numbers show that the area is popular with buyers, with high turnover for new properties. Sellers that arm themselves with online marketing campaigns can easily uncover real estate buyer leads and find high demand for Bay Area listings. The market in the Bay Area represents a great opportunity for real estate agents. Realtors looking for new mid-range listings should take a close look at this week's “Toby's Choice”.

