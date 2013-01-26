Enterprise ICT Market: 2013 Investment Plans, ICT Budget and Staffing Trends for US, Mexico, UK and Germany in New Research Reports at RnRMarketResearch.com

Explore findings from a survey of enterprises in United States (156), UK (136), Mexico (119) and Germany (137) regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation.

These surveys investigate how these country specific enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting. These reports help understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size and how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spending, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting. These research studies help explain how IT budgets are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network. Users of these market research reports would be able to establish how IT staff are typically allocated within organizations in these countries and gain insight into with whom these regional enterprises plan to spend their ICT budgets.

As a part of its key highlights, the report “ICT budget and staffing trends in the US – Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013” says SMBs are spending far more on hardware in comparison to large businesses, primarily driven by investments in PCs, peripherals, notebooks, and media tablets. The proportion of the IT budget allocated to internal development and maintenance during 2012 is set to remain at 24% in 2013 and despite the global economic slowdown putting pressure on IT spending, US firms have allocated 13.6% of their software budget to security tools in 2012. Enterprises are focusing on the likes of mobile applications and open source software, which is contributing to a greater need for application development and integration and related support and maintenance services. In order to reduce their telecommunications expenditure, US enterprises are shifting their focus to converged voice and data networks (allocating about 20% of their total telecom budgets in this area).

The research “ICT budget and staffing trends in Mexico – Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013” says areas of the south east and pacific regions in Mexico would bring in huge IT investments from SMEs, while government institution's IT initiatives for improving their operational efficiencies is also adding to the demand. According to this survey by Kable, enterprises in Mexico are planning to increase their investments in enterprise applications in 2013. The largest proportion of investment with third parties is being allocated to technology product vendors, which relates to the increasing adoption of IT by enterprises in Mexico and the requirement to build out their ICT infrastructures. Investments in services and consulting are influenced by large enterprises whose ICT environment is complex. The demand for client computers is high, as a result of enhanced IT implementation among SMEs, and the expansion plans of large enterprises in various verticals.

“ICT budget and staffing trends in the UK – Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013” survey report says lower spending by the UK Public sector which currently is the largest procurer of ICT products and services, could have a negative impact on the technology and communications market. Tight business conditions will compel SMEs to postpone major ICT investments beyond 2013. The proportion of IT budget allocated for internal development and maintenance is set to stay fixed when compared with 2012 due to uncertain economic conditions. The reluctance of organizations to invest in their business expansion in the current economic scenario prompts them to spend less on these areas in 2013. UK enterprises' intentions to rationalize their infrastructure costs, is a cause of concern for vendors operating in this space.

“ICT budget and staffing trends in Germany – Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013” says implementation of green IT among enterprises is driving the demand for systems planning and design solutions. Government enterprises are planning to implement digital solutions for e-government and e-health, fuelling growth in both hardware and software market. The need to improve operations and profitability amid a globally competitive environment is the main driver for an increased in-house IT spending by SMEs. Increasing number of network intrusions and data loss incidents, coupled with the adoption of mobility and cloud computing technologies, has augmented the need for having an effective security framework in place. User adoption of cloud will gain traction in 2013, as enterprises try to reduce the amount of IT time and budget devoted to legacy systems and routine upgrades.

