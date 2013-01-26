Internet Marketing Company Ajax Union Invites Business Owners To Utilize Networking Tool Intromoose

Online Marketing Firm Ajax Union showcases new and free online networking tool Intromoose to make professional business connections.

Intromoose, created by the Brooklyn-based online marketing company Ajax Union, provides an efficient way for business owners and professionals to connect, make online introductions, and store important contact lists. The online networking application is a free tool that is easy to register for using a current LinkedIn profile or Google account.

Available online at http://www.Intromoose.com, Intromoose can help make professional introductions through easy-to-send messages. Features of the online networking tool include the ability to introduce business contacts to one another, customize the messages sent to contacts, and manage an expanding list of professional contacts. When an account is created, business networking can be organized and planned with just a few simple clicks.

“Sending out hundreds of email introductions and trying to keep track of them can be overwhelming. Maintaining those business relationships can be just as hard. Intromoose does all of the work for you by placing your introductions and professional contacts in an easy-to-access and secure place. The application is also great for allowing your own professional contacts to introduce you to others within industry-specific fields that you otherwise would not have been able to meet,” said Vice President of Ajax Union Sarah Mogin.

Although it may be easy to network through various online tools, the internet marketing experts at Ajax Union constructed Intromoose for the sole purpose of creating and distributing introductions. By pinpointing introductions directly, Intromoose is better adept to establish and nurture professional relationships than any other social networking site.

A major benefit of becoming a registered Intromoose user is the possibility of becoming connected with other professionals working within coinciding industries. Contacts and coworkers can introduce one another as a form of online networking from the comfort of an office. Another feature of Intromoose, is the ability to follow up on a professional introduction. The “keep me in the loop” option allows users to access the thread of emails between past introductions.

For more information about creating and utilizing an Intromoose account for online business networking, contact the online marketing firm Ajax Union at 1-800-594-0444, or visit the Intromoose website. Become a fan of the Intromoose Facebook page and follow the networking tool on Twitter to follow updates as the website expands and adds new features. Check out Rankzen, another Ajax Union product designed to boost online marketing through keyword research and analysis.

