BLB Congratulates New York: the City that Never Sleeps

Bright Lights Business congratulates New York for being named number one for nightlife.

eTravelBlackboard.com reported that in a recent study of 27,000 worldwide travelers Hotels.com named New York as the #1 city for nightlife. BrightLightsBusiness.com offers their congratulations to the city of New York. There is no wonder why New York ranks number one. With so many entertaining Broadway shows, bustling bars, top notch restaurants and happening nightlife spots New York truly is the city that never sleeps. Here are a few of Bright Lights Business' current favorites for New York nightlife:

Finale – Located at 199 Bowery and co-created by Eddie Dean, Rob Fernandez and the EMM Group (Eugene Remm, Michael Hirtenstein, and Mark Birnbaum). BLB enjoys the newness of Finale which opened their doors in November 2012 and we are in awe of the state of the art audio-visual system that draws world-class performers. BLB loves that one's entire night can be contained inside of the 20,000 square foot property at 199 Bowery. Along with Finale, the property contains The General, an Asian inspired restaurant, and Bow an intimate and eclectic basement club.

Cielo – Located in the Meatpacking District at 18 Little W 12th Street. Cielo is currently celebrating their tenth anniversary with 10 special events. BLB appreciates the clubs back to basics approach of great service and fantastic music without all the elitism.

Electric Room – Located downtown at 335 W 16th Street. This intimate and chic after hours club is hidden under The Dream Hotel. The club is filled with plush couches and a various array of seating options. Bright Lights Business loves the exclusive feel of this gem which holds a capacity of a mere 100 people.

With numerous hip hotspots it is easy for BLB to see why New York was voted the best city for nightlife.

About Bright Lights Business:

Bright Lights Business (BLB) is a site for professionals, promoters, entertainers, and venues. They provide information on business, entertainment news and nightlife.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbest-NYC-hot-spots/01/prweb10365172.htm