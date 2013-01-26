ProForm 2012 Le Tour de France Trainer (Stationary Bike) Review Released Today by Reviews-Domain.com

The official training bike of Le Tour de France, the 2012 TDF ProForm stationary bike is chock full of rider-friendly features and cutting-edge technology. Reliable Online Product Reviews releases a review.

Ultimately, nothing beats the real thing, but when it comes to simulating real-life riding, nothing beats the 2012 Le Tour de France by ProForm. It's a stationary bike boasting the label of "official training bike of Le Tour de France."

Users can draw the route - anywhere in the world - and iFit® Technology (Powered by Google Maps™) automatically downloads the map to the user console. What the ProForm TDF rider sees is exactly what they feel - every hill, every flat and every decline. The versatility of this Indoor Cycle delivers more options for a greater benchmark performance, including its 24 Digital Gear Controls which can personalize any workout. Interactive Incline and Decline Controls allow a rider's bike to follow the road. Intelligent Wind Resistance factors in height and weight for a calculated drive.

Lewis Elliot, former US National Team Cyclist, has this to say about the ProForm TDF: "The 'Tour De France Trainer' is incredible because it has a very realistic road feel. In over 20 years of riding trainers, I've never ridden anything even close. My favorite features are the Google Maps iPhone application, and that the bike actually rotates up or down based on uphills and downhills. The "Tour De France Trainer" is by far the closest stationary bicycle to the road I've ever experienced! Five stars!"

Essentially, the ProForm TDF is the closest thing to actually riding on the road available on the market today because of its inclusion of the latest technology to simulate a real ride.

