Zane Benefits Publishes New Information on Small Business Health Insurance

KFF.org released an Employer Health Benefits Survey that found small businesses are much less likely than larger businesses to offer health benefits to their employees. Specifically, only 50% of small businesses with 3-9 employees offered health benefits compared with 98% of firms with 200+ employees. As a result, the employees of small businesses that do not offer coverage often rely on employer-based insurance through a family member or buying health insurance in the individual market.

~25% of small business owners are uninsured.

~30% of small business owners get health insurance on the individual market.

~40% of small business owners get employment-based insurance, either from their own job or through a family member.

The majority of small businesses (~55%) get health insurance on the individual market or go uninsured, the biggest effects health care reform has on small business owners will likely be the changes in the individual insurance market (not the changes in the small business market). Specifically, the following changes to the individual market will impact the majority of small business owners:

1. Guaranteed issue and abolition of rate-ups for pre-existing health conditions.

2. 3-1 limit on how much premiums can vary by age.

3. Requirement that all insurers cover a standard set of essential health benefits.

4. Requirement to purchase health insurance, or else pay a tax penalty.

5. Availability of premium tax credits for individuals/families making less than 400% of FPL without affordable employer sponsored coverage.

