Brightwater Senior Living of Stonebridge, Saskatoon's Newest Personal Care and Memory Care, Is Proud To Sponsor The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan's Walk For Memories

Brightwater Senior Living of Stonebridge is now open. Brightwater is the newest and largest personal care and memory care community for Saskatoon senior citizens. There are 116 suites total. 89 suites are dedicated to active seniors who may need some personal health assistance, and 27 suites are part of a secured community dedicated to seniors living withAlzheimer disease or other dementias. The community has 24 hour nursing staff onsite, yet also offers an active lifestyle with a spa, theatre, bistro, library tech center, chapel, and beauty/barber salon onsite. Tours are available daily. Call (306) 974-7990 or visit at 102 Wellman Cres, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1.

Brightwater Senior Living is the proud sponsor of this year's Walk for Memories with the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan. The Walk is this Sunday, January 27th, at the Saskatoon Fieldhouse. All proceeds will go to the continuing research for an Alzheimer cure. Come join this important cause.

12:30pm – 1:30pm Registration

1:30pm – 3:00pm Walk

For More Information

http://www.alzheimer.ca/sk

1- 800- 263- 3367

events(at)alzheimer(dot)sk(dot)ca

