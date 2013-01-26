Advanced Color Schemes for Website Owners Featured in Chatwing's Latest Chat App

Chatwing.com has included new color schemes in its newest chat software. These color schemes will grant further customization leverage for all registered Chatwing users.

Colorful websites are not new nowadays, based on their occurrences in different sectors of the Internet. Many professionals have also stated that websites flourish because of their appearances, despite the sheer importance of web content. Operating on this premise, Chatwing.com created a chat platform with advanced color creation palette. Users of the chat app can now gain advantage in terms of customization and greater connectivity.

The installation process of the Chatwing chat box is now faster and easier compared to the previous platforms. This simply means that registered users will be able to save time and proceed to the customization right away. Setting up the color scheme is easy. The registered user can select from the border colors in the dashboard, and he can change the font colors as well. Apart from that, a background image setup is also possible in the new platform. The user can select from Chatwing's selection of images, or he can upload a valid image link.

The previous color scheme setup has been tested by hundreds of bloggers in different communities. Most of the feedbacks regarding the schemes were positive, but the Chatwing Dev Team believes in dynamic changes. These changes contributed to the chat tool's overall growth and usability rate.

Up to date, Chatwing is still receiving comments from thousands of website owners. These comments are always processed by the developers, in order to find new templates for future upgrades. To spread awareness about chat software developments, the company maintains a Facebook page and blog series.

About Chatwing.com

Chatwing.com specializes in the new field of website chat. Over years, the development team has introduced live chat widget for hundreds and thousands of blogs. The application bridges people from many parts of the world, creating global synergy through the Internet. The shout box can be installed in just seconds, and it can be used for varying purposes such as leisure and Internet marketing. It also allows a user to customize the size, color, and name of the widget.

