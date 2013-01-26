New Xulon Book Presents the Power of God to Rescue the Lost

Kelley shares his descent into addiction and the saving grace of Yahweh

Floyd Kelley's new book, Recovery in Christ ($22.99, paperback, 9781624195976; $9.99, e-book, 9781624195983) speaks to the onslaught of Satanic attacks on humanity as the world nears its end. Sharing his own story of recovery through this book is an extension of his leadership as an ordained minister. For the past seven years he has run a transitional housing facility for addicts and alcoholics as well as teaching prisoners in the Union County jail. The devil keeps people in addiction not only to prevent them from being successful Christians, but also to use them to accomplish his purposes in expanding the kingdom of evil. These individuals are slaves to the addiction and therefore to Satan's schemes.

“I was an addict for 26 years,” states the author, “but I have been a student of the Word for the last 11 years. I want to reach people who are struggling with a compulsion, obsession or addiction and introduce them to Yahweh.” Kelley asserts that the mainstream recovery program in the U.S. contains a few Biblical principles, but is misapplied, thus serving no real threat to the devil's agenda. With this book he seeks to offer readers the alternative – he lets readers know that they can take their position in Christ and the One New Man, and overcome addiction to live the abundant life as children of the one true God.

Kelley is an alumnus of Louisiana Tech University who completed degrees in Engineering and Psychology and moved on to a corporate career. He climbed the ranks and became a successful executive, only to hit rock bottom. After his recovery, he and his wife Stephanie began to serve in the women's shelter and jail ministries of Lowery International Ministries. They moved on to create their own organization; Kelley is now Founder and President of Recovery in Christ Ministries, Inc.

