New Column by Jeff Kagan Tech Analyst on Aereo WebTV

Cable TV, Satellite TV and IPTV changed the industry, now WebTV is trying to do the same. Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan is available to speak with reporters and journalists, or you may quote him directly through this release.

Jeff Kagan is a Tech Analyst and columnist with EcommerceTimes.com. He has written a new column this week about Aereo, which is a company that wants to re-invent the television service we currently watch at home.

The column is titled, TV Industry Disruption: Aereo's Threat and Promise.

The television industry has been going through many waves of updating and change in the last few years. Customers currently watch cable television from companies like Comcast, Time Warner and Cox. Then came satellite television from DirectTV and DISH Network.

Within the last few years, local telephone companies like AT&T uVerse and Verizon FiOS have also jumped into the space with their IPTV service. Plus there are a host of new companies and technologies powered by the Internet like Hulu and Netflix.

Now Aereo wants to reinvent the space with a very interesting idea, WebTV.

“Aereo reminds me of MCI, a company that changed the long distance industry.” Says Jeff Kagan Tech Analyst. “Could they be the next big change wave in the television industry?”

“CEO Chet Kanojia knows Aereo is not the darling of the television industry. He'll get pushback from all the dominant players. However he may have a unique opportunity to create and lead in a new industry segment. We'll see what happens next.” Says Jeff Kagan.

Read the Jeff Kagan column for a very interesting take on this news story and learn who Aereo is.

