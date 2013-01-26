Do the Bride a Favor Introduces Tips to Save Cash for Jewish Wedding Planning

The Do the Bride a Favor wedding site announced more money saving tips for budget conscious brides.

Prompted by article “Money Saving Ideas: For richer, not poorer,”Do the Bride a Favor gives their perspective and advice on saving cash while planning for Jewish weddings. However, some of these tips can be applied to planning and budgeting for any wedding type.

According to the article, a report from USA today documented the average cost of a wedding at $26,989. For brides looking to cut the costs, it can be done surprisingly easily through careful planning. Here are a few tips, introducing some new tips based on two aspects presented in the article.

Location

Having a ceremony or reception at a hotel or chapel will likely be very expensive due to fees. To avoid this, consider having the wedding in a public area or even a large home.

Do the Bride a Favor said, “Having a wedding in a common area like a park has advantages that private areas like hotels do not. For example, a common area may be able to hold more people or have accommodations for BBQ or picnic receptions like benches, tables, soda machines or gumball vending machines for the kids.”

Food

For planning for the wedding reception, having less is often having more. Unless the wedding has a lot of guests cutting back on the amount of food available can save a lot in costs. If skimping back on food options isn't feasible for planning, see if there are guests who can contribute through catering or think about a potluck reception.

For personalized wedding favors, it is possible to save cash by looking into discount stores like thrift stores and dollar stores.

Despite the prevailing trend of elaborate and grandiose wedding styles, condensing weddings to be more affordable is a great alternative for couples looking to save money in their spending budgets.

About Do the Bride a Favor:

Do the Bride a Favor site specializes in unique favor ideas and wedding news for brides. We want to create a memorable experience for each guest at your wedding. Do the Bride a Favor offers original gift ideas and fun wedding ideas using candy.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/jewish-wedding-planning/prweb10365152.htm