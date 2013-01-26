Newsmax Reports ObamaCare Survival Guide Surges on Barnes & Noble.com

Sales of “ObamaCare Survival Guide” have exceeded 100,000 copies and the book now ranks No. 4 on Barnes & Noble's list of best-sellers.

“ObamaCare Survival Guide: The Affordable Care Act and What It Means for You and Your Healthcare” is the first comprehensive but easy-to-understand road map of the 2,700-page law officially called the The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The guide also ranks No. 4 on Amazon.com's list of the best-selling books in the Politics & Government category, and No. 1 in the Health Policy category.

“Since the Supreme Court has ruled that ObamaCare's the law of the land, we felt it was important to let people know what's in this law,” author Nick Tate tells Newsmax.

“Many provisions have already rolled out and there are many more to come so it's not an overstatement to say that this law will affect everyone in this country."

The ObamaCare law "fundamentally changes the way healthcare is delivered, restructures it,” he adds. “The way you will interact with your doctor, your insurer, your hospital will fundamentally change, so this book attempts to give you the road map to get the best bang for your healthcare dollar.”

“ObamaCare Survival Guide” is of vital interest in particular to the insured, the employed, the uninsured, seniors and Medicare users, young adults, business owners, prescription drug users, medical professionals, Medicaid recipients, doctors, and union members.

The book details how taxpayers will foot the bill for nearly half of ObamaCare's funding in the form of new taxes and fees, and individual and employer penalties.

The Guide also reveals:

How currently insured Americans will be affected by rising premium costs and other factors.

New rules and funding cuts for Medicare

New protections for the uninsured

Hidden fees and levies

New taxes for the affluent

New requirements and tax credits for small businesses

New fees for prescription drug users

Essential benefits insurance companies must provide

Individuals' responsibilities and penalties under the new laws

How to maximize your healthcare dollar on the new plan

The costs to consumers

Most importantly, the book explains how readers can protect themselves against the harmful aspects of Obamacare.

Newsmax says: “The ‘ObamaCare Survival Guide' is the first and best road map for you to understand the new law. Every American is affected by ObamaCare — making this book essential to you and your family.”

Donald Trump says: "The ‘ObamaCare Survival Guide' is terrific. It lays out the truth about ObamaCare. A must read for anyone who is worried about getting good healthcare for themselves-or their employees."

