New iPad Charging Wall Dock Doubles As A Picture Frame

The new A0602 on wall dock station from Channel Vision transforms an iPad in to a wireless on-wall touch screen perfect for home automation, security and audio control applications. The docking station allows the iPad to be displayed horizontally or vertically and it can be docked and removed easily for portable use. When mounted in the dock the iPad can be kept charged so it's always ready for use, and when the iPad is removed, the wall dock doubles as a photo frame.

The Channel Vision A0602 iPad charging wall dock station for iPad is distributed in Canada by Aartech Canada Inc. For more information contact Robert Mowles.

Aartech Canada Inc

http://www.aartech.ca

1-877-760-3105

About Aartech Canada Inc.

Aartech Canada Inc. is a fully Canadian owned and operated distributor of home automation and security products based on Oshawa, Ontario. Aartech Canada's business continues to be built on a strong commitment to customer service and a desire to offer unique, high quality and exciting products to Canadian customers with local Canadian support.

About Channel Vision Technology

Founded in 1993 and ranked among the top companies in the custom electronics industry, Channel Vision Technology is a leading manufacturer of innovative technology products in Home Automation, Surveillance Systems, Structured Wiring, Intercom Systems, IR Remote Control and Audio Video Distribution for both residential and commercial applications. Its broad-range of electronic solutions are designed to provide lifestyle enhancements for residents, while equipping homes and businesses for greater safety, convenience and entertainment.

