Dr. Rafik Benaissa Files a Complaint Against Swiss Federal Prosecutor Mr. Michael Lauber with the Strasbourg-France European Court of Human Rights

Dr. Rafik Benaissa, a US citizen and brother of former SNC Lavalin executive Riadh Ben Aissa, has filed a complaint against Swiss Federal Prosecutor Mr. Michael Lauber with the Strasbourg-France European Court of Human Rights (Case number 78659/12).

The complaint includes all of the following 14 allegations:

1-Mr. Lauber has violated Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa's basic human rights by arresting him in a discriminatory, politically motivated fashion.

2-By detaining Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa in harsh conditions since April 10, 2012 and without charges, Mr. Michael Lauber has deliberately aggravated Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa's condition of a severe post-traumatic stress syndrome related to hardship experienced during his work and the war in Libya.

3-Mr. Lauber has covered Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa's cruel treatment with the help of a psychiatrist to justify and cover Mr. Ben Aissa's detention in unacceptable conditions.

4-Mr. Lauber's detention and psychiatrist's treatment of Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa at the Bern Regional Prison has caused a worsening of Mr. Ben Aissa's symptoms, has exposed Mr. Ben Aissa to the serious risk of addiction, and has significantly increased the chances of Mr. Ben Aissa committing suicide in his cell.

5-Mr. Lauber has ordered Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa's detention in quasi inhumane conditions, locking him in a small cell for more than 10 months with no charges, and only allowing him one hour a day out of his jail cell, to cause a mental breakdown of Mr. Ben Aissa and to force him to cooperate with the prosecution.

6-Mr. Michael Lauber has deliberately prosecuted Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa's case in a discriminatory, politically motivated fashion, ignoring that Mr. Ben Aissa was just an employee working for Canadian Engineering giant SNC Lavalin for 27 years, who had to follow all along instructions from his superiors at the SNC Lavalin's Board of Trustees.

7-Mr. Lauber has deliberately ignored and never investigated the fact that SNC Lavalin itself, including all the members of its Board of Trustees, had ordered the transfer of about 139 million dollars to Libyan commercial agents, known as being close friends and personal advisors to Colonel Mouaamar Kadhafi, for 11 years through two Geneva-based offshore companies which SNC Lavalin had previously contracted.

8-Mr. Lauber has detained and prosecuted Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa in a hateful, discriminatory fashion, for political reasons, and for the alleged ties of Mr. Ben Aissa to Mr. Saadi Kadhafi, son of Colonel Mouaamar Kadhafi, making illegal deals of denunciation and of cooperation with Mr. Ben Aissa's superiors at SNC Lavalin, such as Mr. Sami Bebawi and Mr. Jacques Lamarre, in an effort to wrongly claim Mr. Ben Aissa as an international dangerous criminal master mind.

9-Mr Lauber has unfairly and deliberately kept from engaging in any prosecution of any other SNC Lavalin's employees, nor any SNC Lavalin's Members of the Board of Trustees, nor any accounting or financial auditing firm contracted by SNC Lavalin in Canada, but has unfairly and hatefully offered to former SNC Lavalin superiors of Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa, judicial immunity in exchange for their testimony against Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa.

10-Upon Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa's arrest, Mr. Lauber has unfairly rushed into hatefully denouncing Mr. Ben Aissa to the public through spokesperson Mrs. Jeanette Balmer with an unprofessional and false public statement depicting Mr. Ben Aissa as an international criminal and head of an international criminal organization who had committed the crimes of fraud, money laundering, and corruption, but never mentionning SNC Lavalin's responsiblity. Mr. Lauber's false statement to the public has caused Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa and his family great suffering and has endangered the life of Mr. Ben Aissa's family.

11-Mr. Michael Lauber has unfairly denied Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa every chance of legally bailing out of his inhumane detention, claiming an unlikely and an unreasonable “flight risk to avoid justice” argument.

12-Because of Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa's alleged ties to Mr. Saadi Kadhafi and Switzerland's history of tension with the regime of Colonel Mouaamar Kadhafi, Mr. Lauber has prosecuted Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa's case in a discriminatory, unfair, scapegoat-like, political vendetta, and publicized fashion to further his own career with the Swiss political Establishment.

13-By detaining and treating Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa in a discriminatory fashion, Mr. Lauber as a Swiss public servant, has violated the 1966 International Convention on the elimination of racial discrimination, articles 5a and 5b, which Switzerland has signed on November 29 1994.

14-By detaining and treating Mr. Riadh Ben Aissa in a cruel fashion and by making use of psychological torture to help in the prosecution, Mr. Lauber as a Swiss public servant, has violated the December 10, 1984 United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment which Switzerland has signed on June 25, 2004.

European Court of Human Rights

Council of Europe

67075 Strasbourg Cedex

France

Tel. : +33 (0)3 88 41 20 18

Fax : +33 (0)3 88 41 27 30

Attorney Hatem Kourda Avocat

Tunis-Tunisia

Tel.: +216-98-329-511

